Christina Applegate fears that ‘poisoning’ may be behind her misdiagnosis of MS

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Christina Applegate has a theory about why she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis: She’s been poisoned.

The “Married With Children” and “Dead to Me” star has been inundated with well-intentioned suggestions following the revelation of her misdiagnosis, but one stood out, Applegate recounted on the Tuesday episode of her “Messy” podcast with co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler.

“I’ve been thinking this for years: breast implant poisoning,” she said. “I actually had my double mastectomy in 2008, and I am way overdue for having them replaced, and I swear over the last five years or whatever I thought, ‘What if it’s — seriously — what if they’re leaking and they’re poisoning me?”

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Someone sent her a study about breast implant leakage and poisoning presenting as MS, Applegate said, recounting some of her symptoms.

For one, she said, “I sleep, Jamie. I can’t stop sleeping. I slept, I think, almost the entire day yesterday. I had like one thing that was important for me to do and then other than that, I’m like — I’m, like, asleep right now.”

Then there’s the pain.

“I don’t know what’s going on in my joints, but I can’t move my right shoulder, like, at all now. I can’t lift my arm. I’ve got all sorts of other things going on,” Applegate told “Sopranos” star Sigler, who has lived with MS for over a decade. “It takes me 10 minutes at least to even sit up and get out of my bed, because I just hurt all over. And I don’t know if I’m doing that to myself by sleeping too much.”

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MS is a central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, optic nerves) disease that “disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and the rest of the body,” according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Symptoms may include fatigue, memory and mobility issues, mood swings, numbness, pain, tingling and vision impairment.

Applegate then regaled her co-host with a Halloween story that saw her miraculously fly down the stairs of her home without the assistance of her caregiver when she thought she heard her daughter Sadie, 15, screaming outside.

“You know that superhuman thing of being a mom, like the mama always lifts the car? I flew. I don’t know how I did that. I flew and was in the driver’s seat of the car before [my caregiver] could even get out of what she was doing. She was like, ‘How did you get here?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, man.’”

When they drove toward the “blood-curdling screaming,” they discovered it was a fighting couple, who apparently didn’t need any assistance.

“My friend got out and said, ‘Hey, do you need help? ... We can call the police.’ And this is what the girl said: She goes, “Get off my property, b—. I’ll f— kill you.” So, we were like, ‘Chick, ya on your own. So, hope it works out for ya. Hope those Bloody Marys treat you right in the morning, you drunk a—.’”