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Entertainment & Arts

Christina Applegate fears that ‘poisoning’ may be behind her misdiagnosis of MS

Christina Applegate wears a black and white floral top with her hair in a ponytail while posing in front of a blue backdrop
Christina Applegate attends the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles.
(Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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  • Christina Applegate has an unconfirmed theory about the symptoms that caused her to be misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
  • The actor described overwhelming fatigue, widespread pain and difficulty moving her shoulder.

Christina Applegate has a theory about why she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis: She’s been poisoned.

The “Married With Children” and “Dead to Me” star has been inundated with well-intentioned suggestions following the revelation of her misdiagnosis, but one stood out, Applegate recounted on the Tuesday episode of her “Messy” podcast with co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler.

“I’ve been thinking this for years: breast implant poisoning,” she said. “I actually had my double mastectomy in 2008, and I am way overdue for having them replaced, and I swear over the last five years or whatever I thought, ‘What if it’s — seriously — what if they’re leaking and they’re poisoning me?”

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Christina Applegate poses against a dark blue backdrop in a white-and-black patterned dress.

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Christina Applegate was misdiagnosed with MS. That doesn’t give her much relief, she says

Christina Applegate shares a new health update: She was misdiagnosed with MS. ‘I’m just in a state of shock right now,’ she says.

Someone sent her a study about breast implant leakage and poisoning presenting as MS, Applegate said, recounting some of her symptoms.

For one, she said, “I sleep, Jamie. I can’t stop sleeping. I slept, I think, almost the entire day yesterday. I had like one thing that was important for me to do and then other than that, I’m like — I’m, like, asleep right now.”

Then there’s the pain.

“I don’t know what’s going on in my joints, but I can’t move my right shoulder, like, at all now. I can’t lift my arm. I’ve got all sorts of other things going on,” Applegate told “Sopranos” star Sigler, who has lived with MS for over a decade. “It takes me 10 minutes at least to even sit up and get out of my bed, because I just hurt all over. And I don’t know if I’m doing that to myself by sleeping too much.”

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MS is a central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, optic nerves) disease that “disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and the rest of the body,” according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Symptoms may include fatigue, memory and mobility issues, mood swings, numbness, pain, tingling and vision impairment.

Applegate then regaled her co-host with a Halloween story that saw her miraculously fly down the stairs of her home without the assistance of her caregiver when she thought she heard her daughter Sadie, 15, screaming outside.

Christina Applegate. photo by Sam Sarkar

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Christina Applegate gets brutally honest about trauma, abuse and struggles with MS

Christina Applegate’s raw memoir, ‘You With the Sad Eyes,’ chronicles childhood trauma, sexual abuse and struggles with MS.

“You know that superhuman thing of being a mom, like the mama always lifts the car? I flew. I don’t know how I did that. I flew and was in the driver’s seat of the car before [my caregiver] could even get out of what she was doing. She was like, ‘How did you get here?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, man.’”

When they drove toward the “blood-curdling screaming,” they discovered it was a fighting couple, who apparently didn’t need any assistance.

“My friend got out and said, ‘Hey, do you need help? ... We can call the police.’ And this is what the girl said: She goes, “Get off my property, b—. I’ll f— kill you.” So, we were like, ‘Chick, ya on your own. So, hope it works out for ya. Hope those Bloody Marys treat you right in the morning, you drunk a—.’”

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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