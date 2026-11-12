Cause of death for Anthony Clark, comedian and ‘Yes, Dear’ star, revealed

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The cause of death for comedian Anthony Clark has been revealed as pneumonia-related complications.

The “Yes, Dear,” and “Boston Common,” actor died Tuesday according to his former co-star Mike O’Malley, who announced the news on social media. The stand-up and actor died from complications related to pneumonia according to Deadline. Clark was 62.

“Anthony Clark died yesterday,” O’Malley wrote. “He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

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“The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed,” O’Malley continued. “He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again.”

Clark was a fixture in the L.A. stand-up scene through the ’90s. In 1995, he was featured in an HBO young comedians special alongside Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K., hosted by Garry Shandling. He made his foray into acting in the early 1990s. Clark made his feature film debut in the 1991 drama “Dogfight,” according to IMDb, but he’s perhaps best known for starring as Gregory “Greg” Warner in the hit CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear” alongside O’Malley across six seasons and 122 episodes in the early aughts.

Clark also held lead roles in TV shows including NBC’s “Boston Common” and CBS’ “Soul Man” and acted in films “The Rock” and “My Uncle Rafael.” He also hosted the fourth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and appeared in shows including “Ellen” and, most recently, “West of Liberty.”

