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Entertainment & Arts

Cause of death for Anthony Clark, comedian and ‘Yes, Dear’ star, revealed

Anthony Clark in a green shirt and beige pants looks toward the audience during an interview with Jay Leno.
Comedian Anthony Clark during an interview with Jay Leno in 1994.
(NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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  • The cause of death for comedian and actor Anthony Clark, best known for starring in CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear,” has been released.
  • A fixture in Los Angeles’ stand-up scene in the 1990s, Clark also appeared in “Boston Common,” “The Rock” and “Last Comic Standing.”

The cause of death for comedian Anthony Clark has been revealed as pneumonia-related complications.

The “Yes, Dear,” and “Boston Common,” actor died Tuesday according to his former co-star Mike O’Malley, who announced the news on social media. The stand-up and actor died from complications related to pneumonia according to Deadline. Clark was 62.

“Anthony Clark died yesterday,” O’Malley wrote. “He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

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“The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed,” O’Malley continued. “He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again.”

Comedian Anthony Clark, pictured here performing stand-up comedy.

Entertainment & Arts

Anthony Clark, comedian and actor best known for ‘Yes, Dear’ and ‘Boston Common,’ dies at 62

Anthony Clark, a comedian and actor known for shows ‘Yes, Dear,’ and ‘Boston Common,’ has died. Mike O’Malley and Nick Swardson posted tributes to him.

Clark was a fixture in the L.A. stand-up scene through the ’90s. In 1995, he was featured in an HBO young comedians special alongside Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K., hosted by Garry Shandling. He made his foray into acting in the early 1990s. Clark made his feature film debut in the 1991 drama “Dogfight,” according to IMDb, but he’s perhaps best known for starring as Gregory “Greg” Warner in the hit CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear” alongside O’Malley across six seasons and 122 episodes in the early aughts.

Clark also held lead roles in TV shows including NBC’s “Boston Common” and CBS’ “Soul Man” and acted in films “The Rock” and “My Uncle Rafael.” He also hosted the fourth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and appeared in shows including “Ellen” and, most recently, “West of Liberty.”

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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