Dallas rapper Yella Beezy sentenced to life in prison for hiring hit man to kill MO3

Rapper Yella Beezy watches the the Dallas Cowboys run drills at the team’s NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, in 2019.

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Rapper Yella Beezy was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Texas jury convicted him of murder in the 2020 killing of fellow rapper MO3.

The jury found the 35-year-old, born Markies Conway, guilty of capital murder for “intentionally and knowingly” causing the death of MO3 when he hired Kewon White to fatally shoot the musician for pay, according to Dallas County court records.

MO3, born Melvin Noble, was shot in the middle of the day on a busy Dallas interstate on Nov. 11, 2020, according to prosecutors. When Noble, 28, was ambushed by an armed gunman, he fled his vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but was struck multiple times by gunfire and died of his injuries. A bystander, who was also shot, survived.

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The gunman, White, was convicted of capital murder in September 2026 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said while Conway did not pull the trigger, he arranged and paid for the murder and was “criminally responsible” for Noble’s death.

Conway’s defense attorney, Toby Shook, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening. But he told the Dallas Morning News that Conway planned to appeal.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” he told the newspaper.

Conway’s conviction comes exactly six years after Noble was killed.

“For six years, Melvin Noble’s family has lived with the devastating loss of their loved one,” Dallas County Dist. Atty. John Creuzot said in a statement. “Today, on the anniversary of his death, we hope this verdict brings them some measure of peace.”

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Conway is best known for his 2017 song “That’s On Me.” MO3, who was also from Texas, was known for his 2020 song “Broken Love,” which went double platinum.