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Entertainment & Arts

Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child: It’s a (skater) girl

Avril Lavigne is photographed in 2022 in black top and pants, lifting strands of her orange-tipped blond hair.
Pop punk star Avril Lavigne has announced the arrival of her first little one, a baby girl.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Pop punk “Sk8er Boi” singer Avril Lavigne has welcomed her first child.
  • The baby is a girl, but Lavigne has not yet revealed her name or the identity of the baby’s father.

Hey! Hey! You! You! I could be your — mother! Avril Lavigne, pop punk icon, is now a mom.

The “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er Boi” hitmaker, 42, announced Friday she has welcomed a baby girl. Lavigne, in true punk fashion, shared photos on Instagram of her dark-manicured hand holding a baby’s fingers, of herself holding up her newborn in a cheetah-print onesie and of three pairs of classic black-and-white checkered Vans sneakers — ranging from large to baby-size — on a skateboard.

“Our Mini F— Princess has arrived,” Lavigned captioned her post.

Lavigne’s eagle-eyed fans will notice another hand also holding the newborn’s arm in the first photo. They will also note that the “Complicated” singer did not identify the father of her child, leaving her partner’s identity under wraps.

Avril Lavigne is photographed at a studio in promotion of her upcoming seventh studio album, in Woodland Hills, CA.

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Until Friday’s post, Lavigne kept much of her personal life away from the public eye since 2023. Most recently, Lavigne was linked to rapper Tyga in the summer of 2023 but reportedly called things off later that fall. Before Tyga, Lavigne was engaged to singer Mod Sun, but that relationship ended in February 2023.

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Lavigne had been married twice: first to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley then to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger. Her dating history also includes billionaire entrepreneur Phillip Sarofim and reality TV star Brody Jenner, who is the half-brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

During a 2022 interview with The Times, Lavigne said her search for love was ongoing and that her views on romance have changed since breaking out with “Complicated” as a teenager.

“At this point in my life, it’s hard for me to let somebody in all the way,” she said at the time. “Early on in my life, I would always fall so deep in love and just be like, ‘This is it,’ and that’s so beautiful. I don’t know if I’ll ever feel that way again.”

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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