Kylie Jenner’s ex-housekeeper was bitten by a dog, pepper sprayed, new lawsuit claims

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As Kylie Jenner is hit with another lawsuit by a former housekeeper who claims she was traumatized after working for the beauty mogul, attorneys for Jenner are asking an L.A. court to drop anonymity for the former chef who claimed working conditions led to her miscarriage.

In a lawsuit filed Nov. 5, Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya alleges that Jenner, her company and staff members Laura Dooley and Itzel Sibrian skimped on paying her the overtime she was due and increased her workload after she was injured on the job, among other workplace violations, which culminated in Amaya being wrongfully terminated.

In court documents reviewed by The Times, Amaya claims that while cleaning and organizing a drawer in Jenner’s laundry room, an unsecured can of pepper spray discharged directly into her eyes and face. She says she experienced severe burning and vision problems and reported the injury. In response, she claims she was asked to complete incident report paperwork and give it to security.

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The suit reads that Amaya “continued suffering from blurry vision, burning, itching, dryness, irritation, and a constant sand-like sensation in her eyes and repeatedly reported these symptoms” and claimed that the more she complained that she was hurt, the harder her supervisors made her job by increasing her workload, assigning more physically demanding tasks and demanding she finish before leaving for the day.

On another occasion, Dooley allegedly instructed Amaya to enter Jenner’s closet and provided the passcode. Amaya claims she became locked inside for more than an hour, and that when she called Dooley and told her she was trapped and having a panic attack, “Dooley laughed and mocked her stating, ‘No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait.’”

Around October 2025, Amaya further claims she was assigned to clean Jenner’s doghouse, where she was bitten by the dog.

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“Again, no meaningful assistance was provided,” the suit reads, adding that Amaya “purchased over-the-counter medication and treated the injury herself. She continued reporting that her eyes hurt, her arm and wrist hurt from the dog bite, and her back hurt from the increasingly physical work.”

Supervisors allegedly knew that Amaya had “suffered multiple workplace injuries, sought medical treatment, continued experiencing physical symptoms, and repeatedly asked for help and reported numerous violations,” and instead of helping her, they removed assistance, increased her workload, assigned heavier tasks, and abruptly changed her schedule and work locations,” in what the suit claims was an effort to make her life so miserable that she would quit.

On Feb. 6, 2026, Amaya claims she was wrongfully terminated.

Jenner’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

In an Oct. 23 filing, attorneys for Jenner petitioned the court, arguing that the former chef who sued Jenner in June, alleging that a grueling workload led to her miscarriage, should not be permitted to sue Jenner using the pseudonym Jane Doe.

Attorneys argued that “pregnancy related allegations” do not support the former chef from proceeding with the suit anonymously and that she could have “avoided the ‘press attention’ and ‘public association’ of her name with the lawsuit in the first place by adhering to the confidential arbitration agreement she entered into.”

According to the filing, the former chef “opted to use the ‘press attention’ she purportedly seeks to avoid as a sword while attempting to use a pseudonym as a shield.”

The private chef’s lawsuit against Jenner followed two lawsuits brought by former housekeepers of the embattled reality TV star. Less than two weeks after one woman on Jenner’s cleaning staff sued her, claiming her co-workers harassed and discriminated against her, another housekeeper came forward with allegations claiming the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star didn’t intervene while she suffered abuse from fellow staff, despite the housekeeper slipping the reality star a letter pleading for help.

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“Our client Dinora courageously chose to stand up for her rights. Her courage deserves to be heard, not silenced,” Della Shaker, the attorney who reps the former employees in all four suits brought this year, told The Times in a statement. “But let me be unequivocally clear: no amount of wealth, fame, power, or influence places anyone above the law. No one has the right to intimidate, threaten, or silence employees for standing up for their rights. Over the last several months, our firm has spoken with dozens of employees who fear retaliation, losing their livelihoods, and being blacklisted in the entertainment industry for speaking out against employment violations.”