Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Chance the Rapper is a father of three: He welcomes baby girl Hayli

Chance The Rapper posing against a dark backdrop in a suit with no tie and a trucker hat
Chance the Rapper has welcomed his third daughter, baby girl Hayli, he announced on social media.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Chance the Rapper is growing his family, recently welcoming a baby girl into the mix.

The Grammy-winning “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “All Night” rapper, 33, announced the arrival of his littlest one on Sunday, posting tender photos of himself and the baby’s mother, and the mother with her newborn to Instagram. He did not name or tag the mother of his child, keeping her identity and their relationship mostly under wraps. The rapper’s post served as both a baby announcement and a relationship hard launch, spurring congratulations and confusion in the comments section.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 1: Chance the Rapper is photographed at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, CA on September 1, 2023. (Bethany Mollenkof / For The Times)

Music

Chance the Rapper talks about life after divorce ahead of ‘Star Line’ release

Ahead of the release of his second album, Chance the Rapper talks about why his new album is his most ‘expansive work’ to date.

“Welcome to the world Hayli,” Chance captioned his Instagram carousel, which included videos and photos from their Halloween and their baby preparations. “Mom n Dad love you. God is with you.”

Baby Hayli is Chance the Rapper’s third daughter. The musician and ex-wife Kirsten Corley are the parents to two children. The exes, who married in 2019 but separated in 2024, welcomed eldest daughter Kensli in 2015 and second daughter Marli in 2019. The musician (real name Chancellor Bennett) and Corley announced their divorce in April 2024.

Advertisement

Chance reflected on the separation in his 2025 album, “Star Line.” While promoting the album, he told CBS News that family remains of the utmost importance. On Sunday, he posted to his Instagram story a photo of his two older daughters in the hospital room watching over their baby sister.

“Family is like one of the biggest things for me, for [Corley], for my kids, for my mom and dad,” he said at the time, “so I think the most important thing for anybody that’s ever navigating [a divorce] is making sure that you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that [family is] the priority.”

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMusicBreaking News

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement