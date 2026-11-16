Here’s the complete list of 2027 Grammy nominees

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Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards have been announced ... and they contain hope.

British singer-songwriter Raye led the pack — including with a surprise nomination for album of the year (prognosticators, including Times critic Mikael Wood, predicted Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” would make the cut instead). Raye also earned noms for record and song of the year, snagging a whopping 11 nominations total — two more than last year’s leader, Kendrick Lamar, and tied with Beyoncé’s record (at the 2025 Grammys) for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Rosalía — who made history at Thursday’s Latin Grammys — was second with nine nominations, then came a four-way tie between Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley (a first-time nominee) and Olivia Rodrigo, with seven nominations apiece.

Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas each received six nominations. Geese, Silas Brown, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Serban Ghenea, Noah Goldstein, Kehlani, Randy Merrill, Tom Norris, Mike Sabath, Jill Scott, Taylor Swift, Don Toliver, Jesse Welles and Lainey Wilson each nabbed five.

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The Grammy Awards will return to L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7. The ceremony, which aired on CBS for more than 50 years, will air live at 4 p.m. (one hour earlier than usual) on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu . A host has yet to be announced.

Music Raye and Rosalía will face off for the Grammys’ biggest awards The two ambitious European artists are nominated for projects that explore high-flown ideas about faith, love and family amid complicated orchestral arrangements. Beyoncé also received her 100th career nod.

Record of the year

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye

“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain” —Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift

“Dracula” — Tame Impala with Jennie

Album of the year

“Lost Weekend” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving” — Olivia Dean

“Dandelion” — Ella Langley

“The Romantic” — Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope” — Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Lux (Complete Works)” — Rosalía

“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift

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Song of the year

“Berghain” — Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)

“Choosin’ Texas” — Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“The Cure” — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” — Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

“I Knew It, I Knew You” (from “Toy Story 5”) — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

“Risk It All” — Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“Where Is My Husband!” — Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath, songwriters (Raye)

Best new artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter of the year, nonclassical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best solo pop performance

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Risk It All” — Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” — Raye

“The Cure” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc” — Rosalía

Best pop duo/group performance

“Runway” — Lady Gaga and Doechii

“Bring Your Love” — Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony” — Raye, featuring Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula” — Tame Impala with Jennie

Best Asian pop music performance

“Sunset Kiss” — Babymetal, Polyphia

“Unang Kilig” — Bini

“Bang Bang” — Ive

“404 (New Era)” — KiiiKiii

“Yes” — Lisa

“Visa” — SB19

Best pop vocal album

“The Art of Loving” — Olivia Dean

“Petal” — Ariana Grande

“The Romantic” — Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope” — Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” — Olivia Rodrigo

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Best dance/electronic recording

“Lights Burn Dimmer” — Fred Again.., (Jamie T)

“I Feel So Free” — Madonna

“Crank” — Slayyyter

“My Old Ways” — Tame Impala

“Melatonin” — Tinashe

“Music” — Underscores

Best dance pop recording

“Blue Moon” — Zara Larsson

“Danceteria” — Madonna

“Life Boat” — Raye

“Dance...” — Slayyyter

“Too Easy” — Tinashe

Best dance/electronic album

“Confessions II” — Madonna

“Sexistential” — Robyn

“Soma” — Skrillex

“Worst Girl in America” — Slayyyter

“Deadbeat” — Tame Impala

Best remixed recording

“Beto’s Horns” — Fred Again.. and Tom Norris, remixers (Fred Again.., Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso)

“I Just Might” — Austin Millz, remixer (Bruno Mars and Austin Millz)

“Love Sensation” — Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna and Kylie Minogue)

“Opalite” — Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)

“A Question of Trust” — Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize)

“Where Is My Husband!” — David Guetta and Hypaton, remixers (Raye, David Guetta and Hypaton)

Best rock performance

“Sarniezz” — Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad” — Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me” — Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith

“In the Stars” — The Rolling Stones

Best metal performance

“The Edge of Perfection” — Anthrax

“Hive Mind” — Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry

“Your Ghost Again” — Mastodon

“Let There Be Shred” — Megadeth

“End of You” — Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante

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Best rock song

“In the Stars” — Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“My Only Angel” — Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler and Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, Yungblud)

“Streets of Minneapolis — Radio Mix” — Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

“Trinidad” — Max Bassin Dominic Digesu, Emily Green and Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)

“What’s Wrong With Me” — Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo and Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith)

“Your Favorite Toy” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best rock album

“Vol. II” — Angine de Poitrine

“Your Favorite Toy” — Foo Fighters

“The Wow! Signal” — Muse

“Foreign Tongues” — The Rolling Stones

“Frozen Charlotte” — Jack White

Best alternative music performance

“Fabienk” — Angine de Poitrine

“Kill Me” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Au Pays du Cocaine” — Geese

“Reliquia” — Rosalía

“Showbiz” — Hayley Williams

Best alternative music album

“I Must Be Dreaming” — Alabama Shakes

“Lost Weekend” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Music, Fashion, Film” — Charli XCX

“Getting Killed” — Geese

“The Mountain” — Gorillaz

“Lux (Complete Works)” — Rosalía

Best R&B solo performance

“Morning Dew (Donk)” — Beyoncé

“Out the Window” — Kehlani

“Let Me” — Victoria Monét

“Pressha” — Jill Scott

“What You Need” — Tems

Best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance

“Fallin’” — Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

“47th Street” — Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy

“Sweet Nuthins” — Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas

“Mess” — PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold

“To B Honest” — Jill Scott featuring Jid

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Best traditional R&B performance

“I Found Myself” — Durand Bernarr

“Can’t Let Go” — Lalah Hathaway

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“My Muse” — Leon Thomas

“If I Let You Go” — The Womack Sisters

Best R&B song

“Let Me” — Jashua Brown, Darhyl Camper Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét and Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“My Muse” — Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps and Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

“Out the Window” — Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Pressha” — Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott and Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

“What You Need” — Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Best progressive R&B album

“Bernarr” — Durand Bernarr

“Waves” — Moonchild

“The Last Balloon” — Tank and the Bangas

“Pholks” — Leon Thomas

“Distracted” — Thundercat

Best R&B album

“Brown (The Chocolate Edition)” — Chris Brown

“When the City Sleeps” — Alex Isley

“Kehlani” — Kehlani

“Saturday Night” — PJ Morton

“To Whom This May Concern” — Jill Scott

Best rap performance

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

“Errtime” — Cardi B

“Run It Back!!” — De la Soul featuring Nas

“Let ’em Know” — T.I.

“Body” — Don Toliver

Best melodic rap performance

“This Woman” — Busta Rhymes (and J Dilla featuring D’Angelo)

“Safe” — Cardi B featuring Kehlani

“Girl, Get Up” — Doechii featuring SZA

“E85” — Don Toliver

“Watching Us” — Wale featuring Leon Thomas

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Best rap song

“E85” — Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster and Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

“Errtime” — Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed and Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Girl, Get Up” — Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii featuring SZA)

“Let ’em Know” — T.I. and Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

“Spend Dat” — Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds and Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Best rap album

“Dillagence II” — Busta Rhymes (and J Dilla)

“Am I the Drama?” — Cardi B

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” — Rapsody

“Octane” — Don Toliver

“Everything Is a Lot” — Wale

“Bully – Deluxe” — Kanye West (Ye)

Best spoken word poetry album

“Black Shaman Strikes Back” — Marc Marcel

“The Color of Rain” — Aja Monet

“A Hero and a Villain” — Mad Skillz

“How Love Grows” — Jwalt (and Claydough)

“Leap Life” — Saul Williams

Best jazz performance

“In Walked Bud” — Jon Batiste

“Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” — The Baylor Project

“Sophisticated Lady” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

“The Lady Is a Tramp” — Deborah Silver and Diane Schuur

“I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” — Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman and Dan Pugach

Best jazz vocal album

“For Dinah” — Ledisi

“The Wise Ones” — Gretchen Parlato

“Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center” — Catherine Russell

“With Every Breath I Take” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

“The Devil I Knew” — Nicole Zuraitis

Best jazz instrumental album

“Monk Movements” — Jon Batiste

“We Dream” — Lakecia Benjamin

“Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)” — Chick Corea

“Leave That in There” — Sullivan Fortner

“Side-Eye III+” — Pat Metheny

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Best large jazz ensemble album

“Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)” — Alex Conde

“In the Brass Palace” — Kurt Elling and WDR Big Band

“Jim McNeely Expeditions” — Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Jim McNeely

“25 Years of Phatness” — Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

“Oracles” — Helen Sung Big Band and Helen Sung

Best Latin jazz album

“Filin” — Melissa Aldana

“Ao Vivo (Live)” — Eliane Elias

“Monk Con Clave” — Carlos Henriquez featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch and Robert Rodriguez

“Gonzalo Plays Pino” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3” — Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best alternative jazz album

“Trip the Night Fantastic” — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

“Who Asked?” — Domi and JD Beck

“Purpose” — Terrace Martin and Marcus Gilmore

“Oh Snap” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

“Fathers” — Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons and Kenny Beats

Best traditional pop vocal performance

“A Couple Minutes” — Olivia Dean

“For Good” — Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Madwoman” — Laufey

“I Hate the Way I Look Today” — Raye

“All That’s Left” — Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Good Grief” — Sara Bareilles

“The Boys of Dungeon Lane” — Paul McCartney

“Better Broken” — Sarah McLachlan

“An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios” — Leslie Odom Jr.

“Whatever’s Clever!” — Charlie Puth

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Monk Meditations” — Jon Batiste

“Lullaby For the Lost” — Donny McCaslin

“A Six String Odyssey” — Six String Symphony

“Somni” — Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

“Barcode” — Ben Wendel

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Best musical theater album

“Chess the Musical” — Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham and Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson and Brian Usifer, producers; Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist (2025 Broadway Cast)

“The Lost Boys” — Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak and Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Ragtime” — Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross and Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven and Stephen Flaherty, producers; Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist (2025 Broadway Cast)

“Schmigadoon!” — Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer and lyricist (“Schmigadoon!” Original Broadway Company)

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” — Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson and Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best country solo performance

“The Whole World” — Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still” — Lainey Wilson

“Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best country duo/group performance

“Butterfly” — Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton

“Here” — Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces” — Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning” — Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” — Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best country song

“Beautiful Things” — Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington and Megan Moroney, songwriters (Megan Moroney)

“Choosin’ Texas” — Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“Dry Spell” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Hardwired” — Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” — Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

Best traditional country album

“Clovis” — Charley Crockett

“50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline” — Vince Gill

“Banks of the Trinity” — Cody Johnson

“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle” — Willie Nelson

“Once Upon a Second Time Around” — Charlie Worsham

Best contemporary country album

“Mount Pleasant” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Cherry Valley” — Carter Faith

“Dandelion” — Ella Langley

“Cloud 9” — Megan Moroney

“Middle of Nowhere” — Kacey Musgraves

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Best American roots performance

“Still Crying” — Sara Bareilles

“You Without Me” — Brandi Carlile

“Coyote” — Chuck Leah

“Human Mind” — Mavis Staples

“No Kings” — Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez

Best Americana performance

“Heartland” — Sara Bareilles

“Returning to Myself” — Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World” — Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood” — Billy Strings

“Masks Off” — Jesse Welles

Best American roots songs

“Masks Off” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“My Full Name” — Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)

“Returning to Myself” — Brandi Carlile, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

“Tennessee Sunshine” — Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin and Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)

“Waist Deep” — Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

Best Americana album

“Returning to Myself” — Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World” — Mavis Staples

“Future Soul” — Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Masks Off” — Jesse Welles

“World’s Gone Wrong” — Lucinda Williams

Best bluegrass album

“Rattlin’ Bones” — Bronwyn

“Safe, Sensible and Sane” — Alison Brown and Steve Martin

“Bluegrass Women” — Lindsay Lou

“So Much For Goodbyes” — Billy Strings

“Earl Jam 2” — Tony Trischka

Best traditional blues album

“Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul” — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp

“B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100” — Joe Bonamassa

“Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience” — Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

“Blues Now” — GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

“Slideways” — Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials

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Best contemporary blues album

“Alive! (Live)” — Fantastic Negrito

“Paper Doll (Live)” — Samantha Fish

“Just Say Yes” — Ruthie Foster

“Hard Road” — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“The Breakdown” — Keb’ Mo’

Best traditional folk album

“The Fiddle and the Drum” — Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck

“North Node” — Natalie and Brittany Haas

“The Fiddle Funnel Sessions” — E J Ouellette

“Together Again” — Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon

“Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025” — Jesse Welles

Best contemporary folk album

“Le Sigh” — Kris Angelis

“Ace” — Madison Cunningham

“The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs” — Noah Kahan

“Lost Cause Lover Fool” — The Milk Carton Kids

“Bloodline” — Mon Rovîa

Best regional roots music album

“Louisiana Love” — Robin Barnes

“Live At Tipitina’s 2025” — Dumpstaphunk

“This Village” — Ranky Tanky

“Ain’t No Dying” — The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

“Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem” — Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis

Best gospel performance/song

“Thank You For Everything” — Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Watches Over Me” — Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker & The Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, songwriter

“Promises 2.0” — Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

“Mercy” — PJ Morton; PJ Morton, songwriter

“At the Cross” — Cece Winans

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“God I’m Just Grateful” — Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore; Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, songwriters

“Ale-Luya Medley” — Israel & New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez & Aaron Moses, songwriters

“The Jesus I Know Now” — Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband & Lainey Wilson, songwriters

“Living Water” — Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasanna Harris, Andrew “Lihtz” Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel Mcneill & John Mcneill, songwriters

“Left It In The River” — Jamie Macdonald; Jonathan Gamble, Jamie Macdonald & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“Worthy Of It All (Worthy)” — Cece Winans

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Best gospel album

“Devotion” — Cory Henry

“Revival: Live in Dallas” — Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

“Closer (Live in Chicago)” — Jonathan McReynolds

“Sunday Morning” — PJ Morton

“The Hymns” — Cece Winans

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Shiloh” — Doe

“Coritos Vol. 2” — Israel & New Breed

“King of Hearts – In the Room!” — Brandon Lake

“Jamie Macdonald” — Jamie Macdonald

“Breathe on It” — Tauren Wells

Best roots gospel album

“Through the Fire” — Jason Crabb

“On a Different Note” — Tim Lovelace

“Light. Hope. Faith.” — Cara Paige

“A Fireside Christmas” — Karen Peck & New River

“Rise and Shine” — Sunday Drive

Best Latin song

“Ahí” — Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (Karol G, Drake)

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día” — Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting)

“La Perla” — Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia)

“Niño” — Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

Best Latin pop album

“No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto” — Karol G

“Femme Fatale” — Mon Laferte

“Muda” — “Carín León”

“¿Dónde Es el After?” — Rawayana

“Bendito Verano” — Elena Rose

Best música urbana album

“Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0” — Rauw Alejandro

“Omerta” — J Balvin, Ryan Castro

“Hopi Sendé” — Ryan Castro

“Omakase” — Alvaro Diaz

“El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) – Feid vs. Ferxxo” — Feid

“Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout” — Young Miko

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Best Latin rock or alternative album

“Free Spirits” — Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

“Taracá” — Jorge Drexler

“La Vida Era Más Corta” — Milo J

“Juanesteban” — Juanes

“Shine” — Fito Paez

Best música mexicana album (including Tejano)

“Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar” — Grupo Frontera

“Aunque Me Duela” — Lupita Infante

“La Madrina” — Mari Nobre

“Dinastía (Deluxe)” — Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

“¡Vida México!” — Carlos Rivera

Best tropical Latin album

“País Portatil” — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“El Alma En Clave” — Luis Enrique

“Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya” — Fonseca

“Más Que Palabras” — Grupo Niche

“El Último Disco Vol. 1” — Carlos Vives

Best global music performance

“Varuvaaiy” — Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha

“Una Flor En Cada Estrella” — Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

“Bando [Orchestral]” — Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

“Porcelana” — Rosalía, Dougie F

“Dai Dai” — Shakira, Burna Boy

Best African music performance

“Gratitude” — Asake

“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” — Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

“No Tradition, No Africa” — King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

“Big Daddy” — Tems

“Jogodo” — Wizkid & Asake

Best global music album

“Equilibrivm” — Anitta

“Oriadé” — Davido

“Hope!!” — Angélique Kidjo

“Starrgirl” — Ayra Starr

“Love Is a Kingdom” — Tems

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Best reggae album

“Too Too Bad” — Buju Banton

“Exile” — Chronixx

“Brightside” — Ziggy Marley

“The Art of Acceptance” — Protoje

“Supernova” — Runkus

“Lottery” — Shaggy

Best new age, ambient or chant album

“Night Music” — Vicente Avella

“Balance” — Paul Avgerinos

“Liminal” — Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

“Unspoken Psalms” — Chris Redding

“Tantrika” — White Sun

Best children’s music album

“All in Good Time” — Snooknuk

“Hasta la Vista… Baby” — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

“Little Birdie’s Big Symphony” — Scott & Mark Hoying

“Magnificent” — Lachi

“Starchild, Vol. 1” — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best comedy album

“Good Girl” — Nikki Glaser

“Joy in the Trenches” — Trevor Noah

“Legacy” — Wanda Sykes

“100 Sound Effects” — Fred Armisen

“Take a Banana For the Ride” — Jeff Ross

“The Unstoppable” — Dave Chappelle

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

“Future Boy” — Michael J. Fox

“The Look” — Michelle Obama

“The Man on the Run” — Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

“Remix Meditation” — Lil Jon

“Star of the Show: My Life on Stage” — Dolly Parton

“Vagabond: A Memoir” — Tim Curry

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” — (Various Artists)

“Stranger Things Season 5” — (Various Artists)

“Wicked: For Good” — (Various Artists)

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” — The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

“Wuthering Heights” — Charli XCX

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Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

“The Odyssey” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“One Battle After Another” — Jonny Greenwood, composer

“Project Hail Mary” — Daniel Pemberton, composer

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Widow’s Bay” — David Fleming, composer

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From The Ashes” — John Paesano, Composer

“007: First Light” — Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers

“Ghost Of Yōtei” — Toma Otowa, composer

“Marvel’s Wolverine” — David Fleming, composer

“Star Wars: Zero Company” — Gordy Haab, composer

Best song written for visual media

“House” [From “Wuthering Heights”] — John Cale & Charli XCX, songwriters (Charli XCX featuring John Cale)

“I Knew It, I Knew You” [From “Toy Story 5”] — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Need Someone” [From “The Pitt”] — Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

“No Place Like Home” [From “Wicked: For Good”] — Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

“Runway” [From “The Devil Wears Prada 2”] — Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

Best music video

“Lost Boys” — Phoebe Bridgers; Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers

“Storm” — Gener8ion, Yung Lean; Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” — Ariana Grande; Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers

“Click Clack Symphony” — Raye (featuring Hans Zimmer); Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer

“Berghain” — Rosalía (featuring Björk & Yves Tumor); Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers

Best music film

“To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World” — Earth, Wind & Fire; Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; Samantha Grogin, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Arron Saxe, Dave Sirulnick & Kb White, video producers

“Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Live” — Billie Eilish; James Cameron & Billie Eilish, video directors; Michelle An, Maggie Baird, Steve Berman, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, James Cameron, Paul Clarke, Chelsea Dodson, Billie Eilish, John Janick, Justin Lubliner, Jason Owen & Maria Wilhelm, video producers

“Man on the Run” — Paul Mccartney; Morgan Neville, video director; Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ben Chappell, Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, Chloe Simmons & Meghan Walsh, video producers

“Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert” (Elvis Presley); Baz Luhrmann, video director; Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Baz Luhrmann, Colin Smeeton & Schuyler Weiss, video producers

“Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story” — (Various Artists); Ally Pankiw, video director; Dan Levy & Christina Piovesan, video producers

Best recording package

“Coloring Book” — Alec Longstreth & Joe Spinelli, art directors (Weezer)

“Horizons / West” — Jordan Butcher, art director (Thrice)

“If You Can Hold Your Breath” — Farbod Kokabi, art director (Karate)

“Nothing’s About to Happen to Me” — Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt & Mitski Miyawaki, art directors (Mitski)

“Power to the People” — Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests)

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Best album cover

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” — Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody)

“Sad And Beautiful World” — Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art directors (Mavis Staples)

“This Mirror Weighs A Ton” — Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol)

“West End Girl” — Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen)

“What Happened to the Streets?” — Tina Ibañez, art director (21 Savage)

Best album notes

“Clifton Chenier: King Of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco” — Adam Machado, album notes writer (Clifton Chenier)

“Guglielmi: Amalia E Carlo (Live)” — Mitchell Hutchings, album notes writer (Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre)

“Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings” — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (Antal Dorati)

“Mother Of The Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928” — David Sager, album notes writer (Ma Rainey)

“Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition)” — Andrew Sandoval, album notes writer (The Monkees)

Best historical album

“The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963” — Steve Berkowitz & Sean Wilentz, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, mastering engineers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, Restoration Engineers (Bob Dylan)

“Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set” — Scott Wenzel, compilation producer; Shane Carroll & Nancy Conforti, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

“Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco” — Adam Machado, compilation producer; Jessica Thompson, mastering engineer; Jessica Thompson, restoration engineer (Clifton Chenier)

“Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, the Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928” — Lars Edegran, compilation producer; Doug Benson, mastering engineer; Doug Benson, restoration engineer (Ma Rainey)

“Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991” — Adam Domagala, compilation producer; Jacek Gawlowski, mastering engineer; Jacek Gawlowski, restoration engineer (Tomasz Stańko)

Best engineered album, non-classical

“The Art of Loving” — Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean)

“Lux (Complete Works)” — Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (Rosalía)

“Middle of Nowhere” — Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

“Nine Inch Noize” — Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

“The Thread” — Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch Mccarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer (Willow)

Best engineered album, classical

“Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr & Oregon Symphony)

“Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From The New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’” — Jon Johannsen, Jason O’connell & Mark Willsher, engineers; Mark Willsher, mastering engineer (Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony)

“Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be” — Silas Brown, engineer; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Joyce Didonato & Time For Three)

“Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light” — Silas Brown, Wellington Gordon, Charles Mueller, Doron Schachter, Ryan Streber & Mike Tierney, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble)

“Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine” — Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Producer of the year, classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Silas Brown

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Best immersive audio album

“Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition)” — Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John)

“Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)” — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa)

“The Grotesque & the Sublime” — Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“One Size Fits All” — Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention)

“Petal” — John Hanes, immersive mix engineer (Ariana Grande)

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Best instrumental composition

“Épilogue” — Jd Beck, Noé Degalle & Domi Louna, composers (Domi & Jd Beck)

“Found in a Frozen Fog” — Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny & Chris Thile, composers (Punch Brothers)

“King of Coins” — Arkai & Lindsey Stirling, composers (Arkai & Lindsey Stirling)

“Listen… (From Disclosure Day)” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Solace (Compassion)” — Kathryn Bostic, composer (Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer)

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Blackbird” — Ben Bram & Blake Farfan, arrangers (New York Vocal Collective)

“Olha Maria” — Ben Wendel, arranger (Ben Wendel)

“Overjoyed (Live)” — Chick Corea, arranger (Chick Corea)

“Radio Newsreel” — John Powell, arranger (John Powell)

“Sir Duke” — Michael Mayo, arranger (Kings Return)

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“Click Clack Symphony” — Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath & Hans Zimmer, arrangers (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer)

“The Governor’s Waltz” — Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose & Caroline Shaw, arrangers (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Moon River” — Nan Schwartz, arranger (Studio Intensive Orchestra featuring Nnenna Freelon)

“Send in the Clowns” — Darcy James Argue, arranger (Cécile Mclorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)

“Shrink to Fantasy” — Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow Smith, arrangers (Willow)

“Small Eyes” — Jd Beck, Noé Degalle & Domi Louna, arrangers (Domi & Jd Beck)

Review Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a mighty Trojan horse of his thematic obsessions Generously sized and steered toward realism, the director’s take on Odysseus is epically satisfying, even if it skimps on the character’s ego and lust.

Best orchestral performance

“An American Dream?” — Barbara Hannigan, conductor (Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra)

“Clyne: Color Field” — Marin Alsop, Conductor (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra)

“Cuong: Orbital” — David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

“John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3” — John Williams, conductor (United States Marine Band)

“Pájaros Mágicos” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best opera recording

“Barber: Vanessa” — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; J’nai Bridges, Susan Graham, Thomas Hampson, Nicole Heaston & Matthew Polenzani; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (National Symphony Orchestra; University of Maryland Concert Choir)

“Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Patrick Carfizzi, Craig Colclough, Andrzej Filończyk, Miles Mykkanen, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & Lauren Snouffer; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; Gene Scheer)

“Davis: The Central Park Five” — Anthony Parnther, conductor; Lacey Jo Benter, Cedric Berry, Ashley Faatoalia, Orson Van Gay, Bernard Holcomb, William Powell, Iii & Justin Ryan; Greg Curtis, Anthony Davis & Anthony Parnther, producers (Long Beach Opera; Richard Wesley)

“Little: What Belongs to You” — Alan Pierson, conductor; Karim Sulayman; Gavin Chuck, Andrew Mckenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (Alarm Will Sound)

“Mazzoli: Breaking the Waves” — Patrick Summers, conductor; Ryan Mckinny & Lauren Snouffer; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera Orchestra; Houston Grand Opera Chorus; Royce Vavrek)

Best choral performance

“Hearne: Farming” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Here I Am” — Eric Holtan, conductor (Susanna Phillips; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices & Tucson Girls Chorus)

“Hopkins: My Fatherland” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Gregorio Nieto; Philharmonia Orchestra; The Bach Choir & Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral)

“Talbot: Piedra De Sol (Sunstone)” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

“Yee: Trans Requiem” — Melissa Attebury, conductor (Katherine Goforth, Breanna Sinclairé & Andrew Yee; Novus Ny; Trinity Choir & Trinity Youth Chorus)

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Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Bridgetower Project - Beethoven” — Florence Price, Paquito D’rivera, Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitkauskaite

“In Her Hands” — Neave Trio

“Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos” — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

“Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be” — Joyce Didonato & Time For Three

“Rhythm Nation” — Publiquartet

Best classical instrumental solo

“Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra” — Andy Akiho; David Danzmayr, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

“Cuong” Re(new)al” — Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

“Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4” — Han Chen

“Stewart: 24 American Caprices” — Curtis Stewart

“Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy” — Yo-Yo Ma; Michael Stern, conductor (Kansas City Symphony)

Best classical solo vocal album

“Lamenting Earth” — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, pianist; Jasper String Quartet, artists

“Legends: Rebellion” — Laura Strickling, soloist; Joy Schreier, pianist

“The Living Spiritual” — Kenneth Overton, soloist; Elizabeth Hill, pianist

“Over My Head” — John Holiday, soloist; Kevin Miller, pianist

“Solitude” — Reginald Mobley, soloist; Brandon J. Acker & Douglas Balliett, artists

Best classical compendium

“Black Mozart” — Jon Batiste; Jon Batiste, producer

“My Brother’s Keeper” — Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali & Jorell Williams; Justin Austin, Steven Blier & Jonathan Estabrooks, producers

“Renewal - Music of Viet Cuong” — Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor; Jonathan Allen, Silas Brown, Victor Caccese, Viet Cuong, Ian Rosenbaum & Terry Sweeney, producers

“Rise” — Imani Winds; Silas Brown, Mark Dover & Doron Schachter, producers

“25x25” — Sō Percussion; Eric Cha-Beach, Matt Poirier, Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski & Jason Treuting, producers

Best contemporary classical composition

“Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” — Mason Bates, composer (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Lauren Snouffer, Andrzej Filończyk, Craig Colclough, Miles Mykkanen, Patrick Carfizzi, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & The Metropolitan Opera)

“Davis: The Central Park Five” — Anthony Davis, composer (Anthony Parnther, Lacey Jo Benter, Bernard Holcomb, Orson Van Gay, Ashley Faatoalia, Cedric Berry, William Powell III & Justin Ryan)

“Dennehy: Violin Concerto” — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Stephen Waarts, Ryan Mcadams & National Symphony Orchestra Ireland)

“Snider: Forward Into Light” — Sarah Kirkland Snider, composer (Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble)

“Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices” — Curtis Stewart, composer (Curtis Stewart)