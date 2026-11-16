Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond.

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The name’s Pattinson, Robert Pattinson.

Amazon MGM Studios — which took full creative control of the James Bond franchise last year — announced Monday that the actor will play 007 in the upcoming reboot. The industry is shaken and stirred: Pattinson tested for the role in late October after Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor had been considered to be the top three contenders.

The lengthy audition and screen testing process has been underway since spring, when Nina Gold became the casting director for the new film, “Bond 26.” Auditions began in August, and screen tests for at least four candidates took place at the end of October into early November, according to Deadline. It was widely reported that those screen tests consisted of three core elements: stunts, camera presence and dialogue. Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult then screen-tested at the eleventh hour.

This caps a banner year for the actor, who’s already appeared in three major films, with a fourth, “Dune: Part Three,” on the horizon. In addition to “Dune,” the actor has several major franchises under his belt, including “The Batman” and “The Twilight Saga.”

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Although “The Batman’s” long-awaited sequel is reportedly safe amid the shakeup roiling DC Studios following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shocking ouster, Pattinson’s casting as 007 calls that into question. Production was paused on the project last month when director Matt Reeves exited for personal reasons. Steven Soderbergh stepped in to help finish shooting.

Denis Villeneuve — director of “Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049” and the “Dune” franchise — will helm the next Bond movie, the 28th film in the series. (He was honored at LACMA’s 2026 Art + Film Gala on Nov. 7, ahead of the release of “Dune: Part Three” on Dec. 18.) Villeneuve, Amazon MGM and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman pared the list of potential MI6 agents down to the final few. “Peaky Blinders” writer Steven Knight will pen the script. In March 2025, an internal studio memo reportedly stipulated that the character would remain male and from the U.K.

Past Bonds have included, in reverse chronological order: Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, David Niven and Sean Connery.

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This is a developing story.