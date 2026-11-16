Sexual innuendo, performance art and holiday cheer at Paul McCarthy’s L.A. Chocolate Factory installation

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Los Angeles artist Paul McCarthy is opening a chocolate factory in Chinatown, but its output isn’t meant to be eaten. Instead, it will become part of a growing sculpture — and a project helping to launch the nascent Performance Art Museum, which officially opens Jan. 15.

Beginning Nov. 20, McCarthy’s “Chocolate Factory” will occupy the museum’s new home: a 9,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in a gentrifying neighborhood where luxury rentals stand across from a homeless encampment.

Costumed workers will daily cast an anticipated 300 to 400 chocolate figures McCarthy refers to as “Santa with Tree Plug” and “Tree Plug.” The sculptures — less than a foot tall — draw on two recurring motifs in McCarthy’s work: Santa Claus and a form that evokes both a Christmas tree and a butt plug.

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Nastya Klychkova, left, and Molly Tierney, performing as elves, help make chocolate sculptures of Santa Claus in artist Paul McCarthy’s new live action installation, “Chocolate Factory” at L.A.’s Performance Art Museum. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

McCarthy, 81, a pioneering figure in performance art, has spent decades creating provocative works that combine food, politics and sexual imagery to explore American consumer culture.

He compares the experience of visiting his chocolate factory to walking onto a film set, where participants are in costume and the food isn’t intended for consumption. “It’s an artificial situation,” he said in a recent interview at the museum.

The work is coming to Los Angeles for the first time after first being presented at New York’s Maccarone gallery in 2007 and at Monnaie de Paris, the French mint, in 2014.

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Visitors watch as the figures rotate in a chocolate spinning machine before becoming part of a sculpture that grows throughout the run. McCarthy will regularly adjust and direct the installation, which continues through Dec. 26.

Nastya Klychkova holds a mold that produced a chocolate Santa, in artist Paul McCarthy’s new live-action “Chocolate Factory” in L.A.’s Chinatown. The chocolates aren’t meant to be eaten. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The chocolates produced inside the factory will remain part of the artwork, but a separate edition of 2,000 edible versions made by andSons Chocolatiers will be sold at the museum and online for $200 each. Net proceeds will benefit PAM ahead of its inaugural performance in January.

The idea for “Chocolate Factory” dates to the 1970s, when McCarthy said someone gave him a butt plug that he eventually attached to a chair. He developed the factory concept later, partly from his observations about increasingly elaborate art fabrication and the growing number of artists emerging from master of fine arts programs.

“I had this crazy idea that I would make a chocolate factory and produce chocolates that would take over the gallery on all the desks, on all the floors, in the bathrooms,” he said.

Each version of the factory takes on the character of its surroundings. McCarthy contrasts the bright, inviting New York installation and the lavish Paris setting (accompanied by a controversial outdoor installation at Place Vendôme ) with the darker ambiance of the Chinatown warehouse. Some of the chocolate sculptures from those exhibits are on display at PAM.

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Leafing through a book documenting earlier presentations of “Chocolate Factory,” McCarthy reflected on how each budget shaped the work.

“It doesn’t have the kind of money that the mint has,” he said of the Chinatown iteration. “It doesn’t have the backing that New York had. Beauty exists in another way, and you don’t need a bunch of pink flowers.”

Artist Paul McCarthy, 80, stands inside the Performance Art Museum where he is installing his live-action “Chocolate Factory” for a new exhibition in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

For PAM, the project is both a fundraiser and an introduction. Established in 2023, the organization has staged projects around the city and published criticism while searching for a permanent location. Its new home occupies the bottom floor of a building owned by artist Elliott Hundley.

PAM’s unconventional curatorial approach will prioritize live performance alongside painting, video and other materials. Gallery installations will remain on view for several weeks or months, while individual performances may happen once or recur throughout an exhibition. Programming will take place both inside and outside of the museum, reflecting what museum director Samuel Vasquez describes as a discipline “rooted in time and space and body.” Tickets to exhibitions and performances, starting at $5, went on sale late last week.

Vasquez said PAM’s current fiscal-year operating budget is just under $800,000. Move-in and renovation costs totaled $250,000, covered by donations from board members and individual donors.

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McCarthy, a board member, said he hopes the chocolate project will provide a financial cushion for the museum. He knows the difficulty of sustaining an arts space: The Box, the downtown gallery founded by his daughter Mara and partly funded by McCarthy, closed earlier this year “as the money ran out,” he said.

“Can they [PAM] maintain? Will they get the support?” he pondered.

Performance Art Museum Director Samuel Vasquez stands in front of the main entrance to the museum that will be exhibiting Paul McCarthy’s “Chocolate Factory” in L.A.’s Chinatown. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Vasquez sees “Chocolate Factory” as a way to connect performance art’s history with artists working today.

“The fact that we can do ‘Chocolate Factory’ and introduce it to a whole new generation of artists in Southern California — that’s what we do,” he said.

On opening day, Australian performance artist Stelarc will present a piece tentatively titled “Group Suspension,” in which four bodies will be suspended from the warehouse’s rafters, according to Vasquez.

From Feb. 10 through April 17, Los Angeles performance and video artist Matt Savitsky will present “LA Time,” a project previously shown in 2025 at Human Resources gallery. His videos use front pages of The Times with their photographs removed to frame performances recorded a year after each issue’s publication date.

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From May 5 through June 19, Mariel Carranza, a former student of McCarthy, will present “Liquid Sculptures: A Continuing Transformation,” featuring canvases she will “spoon-feed” with vegetable matter to create changing organic surfaces. She will perform with a different canvas each week, according to the museum.

PAM’s programming extends beyond the building. Its Public Spirits festival in October featured Ryat Yezbick’s “The Innocence of Unknowing” at neighboring Homeboy Art Academy , and a separate performance by Da Ron Vinson in Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Nastya Klychkova, performing as an elf, pours chocolate into a mold for artist Paul McCarthy’s new live-action installation, “Chocolate Factory,” at L.A.’s Performance Art Museum. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

PAM is also developing Los Angeles–based Guatemalan artist Jackie Amézquita’s “Hasta que la tierra deje de susurrar mi nombre/Until the Land Stops Whispering My Name,” a nearly 3,000-mile walking performance scheduled for April 1–17. The journey will begin at the museum, stop at Laboratorio Arte Alameda in Mexico City and end at La Nueva Fabrica in Antigua, Guatemala.

“This museum should not serve as a cage to performance or to what we do,” Vasquez said.

Asked whether the encampment outside the museum’s door may deter visitors, Vasquez said those conditions could find expression in its programming.

‘Chocolate Factory’ by Paul McCarthy



Where: Performance Art Museum, 109 W. College St. Los Angeles

When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 26

More info: peterpaulchocolate.com



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“We’re not completely detached from what’s happening in the outside world,” he said. “We’re actually engaging in it.”