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The “Devil Wears Prada” star has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

Anne Hathaway was spotted strolling in New York City with a new addition to the family. On Tuesday, TMZ shared photos that revealed the big news, and an itty bitty maroon and pink hat peaked out of the bundle that Hathaway was carrying.

Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot back in September 2012, and welcomed two sons, Jonathan in 2016 and Jack in 2019. Now the pair celebrate their third baby — the child’s birth date, gender and name have not been released — at the tail end of an epic year for the Oscar-winner. Hathaway’s had five movies hit theaters this year, including “Mother Mary,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “The Odyssey,” “The End of Oak Street” and “Verity.”

Reps for Hathaway did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

In June, she surprised fans by sharing a reel to Instagram in which the star wore a two piece white ensemble, and her pregnant belly made its debut. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the post, which was accompanied by the 1961 hit by Barbara Lewis, “Baby, I’m Yours.”

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During a July appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Hathaway said the news was wonderful, albeit a big surprise.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but . . . we were so shocked it went this way. So we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater.”

In recent years, Hathaway has been candid about her path to motherhood, and how she struggled with fertility. In 2024, she told Vanity Fair that she suffered a miscarriage nearly a decade prior.

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“The first time it didn’t work out for me,” she told the magazine. “It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.”

