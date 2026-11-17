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Tired of how critics would invoke the telenovela to dismiss the work of her fellow Latino playwrights, Karen Zacarías decided to take matters into her own hands and write a theatrical love letter to the genre she grew up watching in Mexico.

The result, “Destiny of Desire,” subtitled “A Telenovela Play With Music,” creates a comic stew with those storytelling devices that have made Latin American soap operas the most watched form of entertainment in the world, as one of the play’s spoken footnotes informs us.

Absurd coincidences, outrageous cliffhangers, hairbreadth escapes and seemingly divine interventions are all welcome here. Identities are scrambled, loved ones are lost and reconciliations and restorations are miraculously achieved.

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But “Destiny of Desire,” which opened Sunday at the Mark Taper Forum, is more than a rebuke to culturally clueless critics. It’s an injection of fun into the sometimes overly earnest American theater.

Zacarías recognizes something Shakespeare came to understand in his late romances: Audiences are more than happy to go along with implausible plotlines, provided their implausibility is tacitly acknowledged. Adventurous, even outlandish, storytelling can open the door to that part of our imagination that has lain dormant since childhood. All that’s required is enough merry incentive to suspend that old narrative spoilsport, disbelief.

One of the most produced playwrights in the U.S., Zacarías is probably best known for “Native Gardens,” a light comedy involving bickering neighbors that Pasadena Playhouse produced in 2018. “Destiny of Desire,” which had its 2015 premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., where Zacarias lives with her husband and children, is a more stylistically ambitious work.

José Luis Valenzuela directed the Arena production, and I was fortunate to see his staging the following year at South Coast Repertory in what was a co-production with Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. Valenzuela approached “Destiny of Desire” with a playful formalism, viewing the telenovela elements through a Brechtian lens that kept the hand of the artist always in view.

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As we were simultaneously laughing at the absurdity of the plot and reveling in its addictive nature, we were aware of the playwright redeploying the shamelessness of telenovelas to both send up and celebrate the paradox of this perennially popular, eternally belittled genre.

A scene from the Center Theatre Group and Denver Center Theatre Company production of “Destiny of Desire.” (Jamie Kraus)

At the Taper, director Marcela Lorca takes a different tack entirely. This co-production with Denver Center Theatre Company treats “Destiny of Desire” as a frolicsome romantic comedy, accentuating the feel-good conventionality of the work while pasteurizing some of the more spiky elements that Zacarías incorporates.

The happy ending is modified so that the ingenues at the center of the topsy-turvy tale no longer suggest that their true allegiance might be to each other rather than to their husbands. But fortunately the theatrical naughtiness of the script can’t entirely be effaced.

A plot synopsis would be a Sisyphean task. But this epic tale begins when two baby girls are swapped at birth: the healthy one taken by a rich couple, the sickly by a poor one.

The action picks up 18 years later when fate brings together the still-ailing Victoria Maria (Victoria Gómez), daughter of Ernesto del Rio (Elijah Reyes) and Hortensia (Francisca Muñoz), and Pilar (Jessica Lopez), daughter of former beauty queen Fabiola (Gabriela Carrillo) and casino magnate Armando Castillo (Zeus Mendoza). In accordance with the morality of folktales, the impecunious parents are as virtuous as the affluent parents are wicked.

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Neither child knows anything about the hospital sleight-of-hand that changed the course of their lives, but they can’t help feeling uncannily connected. And there are plenty of characters who know their backstory, including the villainous Fabiola, who imperiously demanded a viable newborn, the mendacious Dr. Jorge Ramiro Mendoza (Al Rodrigo), motivated by greed and lust, and Sister Sonia (Cheryl Umaña), who reluctantly goes along with the scheme only to bide her time before her own secrets can be revealed.

The company of the Center Theatre Group and Denver Center Theatre Company production of “Destiny of Desire.” (Brian Hashimoto)

There are infidelities and sexual crimes, a gun shot, prison sentence and a knife in the back, more mixed up identities and even a case of what appears to be accidental incest. Two love interests for the ingenues, Dr. Diego Mendoza (Adrián Javier) and Sebastián José Castillo (Adam Enrique Hollick), round out the merry-go-round.

The actors strike arch poses and fling operatic gestures. Some are better at this than others. Carrillo’s Fabiola chomps the scenery with diabolic relish. Mendoza’s blustering Armando is not to be contravened. But it’s not just the baddies who leave a lasting impression. Muñoz’s Hortensia and Umaña’s Sister Sonia put up their own formidable opposition.

Gabriela Carrillo as Fabiola Castillo in “Destiny of Desire.” (Brian Hashimoto)

Double-casting delights in the game that Zarcarías has exuberantly prepared. The costumes (by designer Raquel Barreto) are in on the gag. Not even the onstage piano player (Ge Enrique), banging out over-the-top accompaniment, has to play it straight.

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Scenic designer Takeshi Kata conjures a gorgeous diorama of muted pastels evoking the Mexican desert. The set harbors multiple surprises, including a backdrop that has concealed windows that the actors open to deliver a comic riposte or a related piece of sociological data. Pablo Santiago’s lighting enhances both the exquisite palette and the sense of sprightly possibility.

Zacarías quotes from Brecht’s “A Short Organum for the Theatre” in her epigraph to an edition of the published play, a passage defending theater’s entertainment function. But Brecht understood that entertainment needn’t be mindless and regularly broke the narrative spell to call theatergoers’ attention to the present moment and the work’s relationship to the world outside the theater — a tactic that Zacarías similarly employs with scene titles scrolled on placards and Spanish-language songs strategically interspersed throughout.

The company of the Center Theatre Group and Denver Center Theatre Company production of “Destiny of Desire.” (Jamie Kraus)

Lorca’s production has a jolly good time with the interruptions, asides and metatheatrical high jinks. There’s a love-making scene that ushers in a mini film crew to play up the erotic schmaltz. But I missed the aesthetic sharpness of Valenzuela’s more decisive staging. This is a more mainstream “Destiny of Desire,” intent on tickling theatergoers more than challenging them.

In some ways, the production may be closer to the spirit of telenovela, but I think it underestimates the sophistication of Zacarías’ project. Sometimes a show is more entertaining when it doesn’t worry so much about keeping every last spectator on board.

‘Destiny of Desire’ Where: Mark Taper Forum, 135 North Grand Ave., L.A.



When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Ends Dec. 20



Tickets: Start at $40.25



Contact: CenterTheatreGroup.org or (213) 628-2772



Running time: 2 hours, 20 minutes (with a 15-minute intermission)