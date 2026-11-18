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In the days following the 1992 L.A. uprising, The Times ran a five-part series covering the fallout from the Rodney King trial that included an essay by staff writer Janny Scott. “The riots were forcing people to face up to inequities long taken for granted,” wrote Scott. “People were talking about things that matter.”

L.A. artist Guadalupe Rosales named a sculpture she created in 2024 “Has the myth been shattered,” after the article’s sub-headline. That piece is now on display in an exhibition of the same name at the Broad, which opens Saturday and runs through April 4.

The group show comprises over 40 paintings, drawings, sculpture, collages and mixed media works by more than 15 artists who use new and traditional media to address topics including war, racism, police brutality, drugs and AIDS. Crucial to the show: The work illustrates how news from the past and present, and the tools used to disseminate it, influenced the art.

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“When the uprising happened, it really did shatter the idea that people have about Los Angeles — that L.A. is Hollywood. That it’s what they see on television: the beach, the sunset,” Rosales said in an interview. “For me personally, [the opposite] was something that I had been experiencing for decades.”

The installation of Rosales’ sculpture features a replica of the newspaper placed inside a 6-foot-long double-sided mirror. The mirror is surrounded by an aluminum frame that has the words “East,” “lost” and “angels” engraved in Old English-style lettering on either side, and LED lights that change colors and illuminate the story’s photographs of a smoke-filled L.A. sky, palm trees and the police.

Guadalupe Rosales, “Has the myth been shattered,” 2024. (The Broad Art Foundation)

“It’s a door-sized sculpture,” says Rosales. “It’s a mirror. You’re seeing yourself in this work. It’s almost like a meditative practice where you have to stand there and read the paper, which a lot of us don’t do anymore, especially in the digital world. For me, it was really important to have the audience pause, take a look at themselves and take a look at the world.”

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The show’s curator Jen Vanegas Rocha said that in addition to utilizing mass media, the artists are, “also creating a site for us to reflect on historical moments and how the medium has helped shape stories and narratives and our perceptions of the world and society.”

A 1963 Andy Warhol silkscreen titled “Race Riot” is the oldest piece in the exhibition. It’s based on a disturbing Life magazine photograph of a police dog attacking a lone Black civil rights protester in Birmingham, Ala. A similar theme appears in the work of Hank Willis Thomas who drew from the ‘60s when he created “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot.” The New York artist is perhaps best known for a controversial 2023 bronze sculpture called “The Embrace,” which is located in Boston and re-creates a photograph of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. embracing his wife, Coretta Scott King.

At the Broad, Thomas’ photographic series, originally commissioned by the Delaware Art Museum in 2018, combines archival news photographs of the National Guard in Delaware following King’s 1968 assassination with pages from a guidebook given to residents living in the state. Thomas superimposes the pamphlet over the photographs, which are printed on retroreflective vinyl, and the text becomes visible when light shines on the images.

Mickalene Thomas also interprets that seminal decade in her 2021 collage, “The Charnel House (Resist #5).” Her rendition of “The Charnel House,” Pablo Picasso’s unfinished 1944-45 painting of a pile of bodies, mixes the Spanish artist’s anti-war statement with her anti-racism references to the Civil Rights Movement, Black Panther Party and Black Lives Matter.

“She’s connecting the history of violence of the Civil Rights Movement and what Picasso was tackling at the time,” says Rocha. “She sees them in correlation with each other.”

Hank Willis Thomas “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot,” 2018. (The Broad Art Foundation)

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Picasso inspired other artists in the collection, especially Sue Coe and Ray Smith. Smith riffs on Picasso’s iconic anti-war painting, “Guernica,” in his 1990 painting “Guernimex,” which depicts Mexican public figures, including politicians, from the ‘60s and ‘70s, with the heads of rats and dogs.

Coe is an English-born, N.Y.-based illustrator whose prints have been published in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Time, Newsweek and the Nation. In her 1986 painting, “Let Them Eat Cake,” Coe compares Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution to the decade of greed and President Ronald Reagan, whose face appears on a newspaper that reads, “Daily Reptile.”

The 1980s also appear via the work of David Wojnarowicz who, during his brief career in that decade, confronted homosexuality, censorship, politics and the AIDS crisis; he died of the disease in 1992. Wojnarowicz’s 1986 collage, “The Newspaper as National Voodoo: A Brief History of the U.S.A.,” incorporates symbols of masculinity — a man riding a bull, red meat — with clips from the Daily News and the New York Post. In Wojnarowicz’s hands, the media is a wrapped voodoo doll stuck with pins.

Richard Artschwager painted from photographs that ran in the New York Times, including 1991’s “Tank” and 1999’s “Night Watch,” which portrays Jews held at the Drancy internment camp outside Paris during WWII.

Robert Longo’s hyperrealistic charcoal drawings are based on photographs that comment on more recent events from the past decade. He captures a woman wearing a black “pussy hat” at a 2017 women’s march in N.Y., and protesters in Ferguson, Mo., following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown.

Leon Golub Nelson “Rockefeller” (1941). Nelson is part of the new Broad exhibition, “Has the myth been shattered.” (The Broad Art Foundation)

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Rosales’ work also addresses more contemporary issues in a very personal way. Since 2015, she’s been archiving photographs, fliers and ephemera from local Chicano youth culture in the ‘90s, including her own memories of growing up in East L.A. These appear on her Instagram accounts “Veteranas and Rucas” and “Map Pointz.” Her sculpture in the exhibition is not only a reminder of the L.A. uprising, but a tribute to a cousin who died of gang violence in 1996, which she hopes humanizes his memory.

“I remember reading the newspaper as a teenager when my cousin died,” Rosales recalls. “It was minimized to ‘gang member was stabbed to death,’ his name and his age. As an adult and as an artist, I’m able to reframe that. It’s really important for us to see who’s writing these articles and telling our stories. Everyone in this exhibit is bringing a similar conversation through different angles. I want people to learn from different perspectives.”

Rocha adds that the contributing artists have been able to question the narrative many grew up with and instead highlight that “mass media is not some passive agent.”

“When they’re all in a room together, they help us understand that these things are manufactured and that we’re able to criticize them and revise them over time. They’re not always necessarily set in stone,” Rocha said.