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Looks like the weather outside may turn frightening as an El Niño-fueled winter approaches. Amid checking your windshield wipers, clearing the gutters and stocking up on hot cocoa mix, reward yourself with a deluge of holiday entertainment. Head to the movie theater, grab the biggest bucket of popcorn on offer, and take in epic battles in “Dune: Part Three” and a changing Hollywood in “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” Stay home and watch “Dig,” Amy Poehler’s latest workplace comedy set in a Greek archeological site, or one of the many Christmas spectaculars. Grab an umbrella and head to a local shop to find a children’s picture book that L.A. authors recommend for holiday gifting. To warm your bones, get in the groove at the Womack Sisters and Stevie Wonder concerts. Come back to this page throughout the week to see our full holiday preview. — Brittany Levine Beckman, entertainment and features editor
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This holiday season, you can watch old favorites, or you can watch these new specials, streaming films and musical events, from Snoopy and SpongeBob to Schwarzenegger as Santa.