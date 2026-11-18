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A few days after her midterm victory on Nov. 3 made her the country’s first Black woman elected governor, Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the co-chairs leading her transition team.

Among those leaders was entertainment mogul Tyler Perry , whose Tyler Perry Studios was established in Atlanta. Perhaps Bottoms was signaling her intent.

On Tuesday , Bottoms added even more Hollywood star power. Atlanta rappers T.I. (born Clifford Harris) and Killer Mike (Michael Render), along with Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, will join the team. So will Rasheeda Frost, a TV personality known for “Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” And then there’s Kandi Burruss, the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Xscape singer, who welcomed the news with a post on Instagram .

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“We really built a relationship over those years, and now I get to support her,” Burruss said. “And when I tell you, I believe in the things she wants to do for Georgia, I believe. And so I am here to use my experience in anything that I could do ... to help her be successful in bringing forth her vision for Georgia.”

Beyond expressing excitement for the state appointment, the singer-songwriter shared that she has known Bottoms since childhood, adding that the lawmaker and her brother used to work together at Six Flags. Burruss’ daughter Riley and Bottoms’ son Lance also attended school together, she added.

Bottoms said at a Tuesday news conference that the gubernatorial transition effort is called “ Georgia’s Promise ,” which will offer directional advice, evaluate state government operations, identify key policy personnel and develop plans to advance the administration’s priorities. The governor-elect added that there will be seven subcommittees that focus on education, economic development, healthcare, transit, public safety, rural prosperity and governmental efficiency.

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“As you all know, we are a very diverse state with a lot of diverse interests from arts, to music, to corporate to philanthropic endeavors, to the best-in-class in medicine and colleges and universities,” Bottoms said. “That is the reason that we are making sure that our transition team encompasses the best of who we are.”

1 1. Los Angeles, CA. - October 05, 2026: Rapper Killer Mike, performs at the “Ballots Over Billionaires” rally on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.. Supporters of Prop. 40, which establishes a one-time wealth tax on billionaires, attend the “Ballots Over Billionaires” Rally. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Along with Perry, the other co-leaders of her team include business and civic leaders: Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank; former Georgia state Sen. Jason Carter; and interim Spelman College president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Rosalind Brewer.

Burruss acknowledged that some might question Bottoms’ decision to appoint her to the transition team. But she came with receipts, citing her philanthropic contributions to the state, including her foundation that helps support single-parent households.

“They have not yet told me what they want me to be a part of, as far as giving me the details, but obviously, I’ve done business in the state of Georgia. My foundation, Kandi Cares — I’ve done stuff for the community through my foundation for over 13 years,” Burruss said. “And I know a little bit of everything from music to TV to film, theater, all the things in entertainment and more.”

Burruss is not the only notable reality TV star on Bottoms’ transition team. Dr. Heavenly Kimes, from Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” was also honored to be part of “Georgia’s Promise.” In a Wednesday Instagram post , she said that she’s a “healthcare advocate,” adding that she will do “everything possible on the healthcare side to make sure Georgia expands Medicaid and gets some real things done.”