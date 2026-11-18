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Thomas Markle Sr. the father of Meghan Markle, is under mounting criminal scrutiny after he was arrested in Florida earlier this month for alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.

The Philippine National Police filed criminal charges this week against the 82-year-old estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex over alleged child sexual abuse material, according to multiple outlets. PNP spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co announced Markle Sr. is accused of violating two anti-child sexual abuse laws in the Philippines, according to the Inquirer. Officials reportedly filed the complaints against Markle Sr. on Monday.

The Philippine National Police did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for confirmation. An attorney for Markle Sr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida on Nov. 6 and was charged in the Central District of California of one count of possession of child sexual abuse images. Federal prosecutors accused Markle Sr. of storing material — including alleged photos of himself with children in various stages of undress — in two Los Angeles-area storage units he has rented since 2008.

He was arrested after British tabloid the Sun reported in October that his son, Thomas Markle Jr., alleged he found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sexual abuse images inside four large boxes his father’s home in Cebu, Philippines. Markle Jr. reportedly contacted authorities to report the boxes. Markle Sr. denied his son’s allegations.

Philippine authorities previously informed the media that the FBI and U.S. authorities were conducting their own investigation into the older Markle, who arrived in the U.S. earlier this year to receive ongoing medical treatment following an emergency leg amputation, according to the Sun. He was reportedly asked to leave a rehab center in Florida after news of the investigation in the Philippines and was moved to a nursing home.

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Amid the Sun’s report, the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement she was “deeply distressed.”

“My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said at the time. In the statement, Meghan also said it was her choice to keep her father at a distance. Notably, Markle Sr. did not attend Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” Meghan added.

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin and Brittny Mejia contributed to this report.