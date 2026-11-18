Penélope Cruz says fans of “The Invite” have thanked her for ending their marriages.

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The sex comedy “The Invite” may be the perfect date night movie for some couples, and a litmus test for others.

The film stars Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen as a couple whose marriage is on the rocks. They’re both unfulfilled in their careers, and their relationship is marked by an underlying malaise and lack of intimacy. Enter the noisy couple upstairs, a retired firefighter and widow played by Edward Norton and a sexologist played by Penélope Cruz. The four get together for a dinner party and things go awry when it’s revealed that all that ruckus upstairs comes from regular sex parties, and the couple in question likes to swing.

The movie’s been a critical and commercial hit, and the talk of the town with Oscars campaigning underway. But Cruz said the stars of the film are also hearing from audiences that the film hit a nerve, so much so that some couples are calling it quits.

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“Some people even write to us to tell us that they are thanking us for their divorce, which the movie, I think, is very honest and it can bring up conversations that are necessary,” Cruz told People on Monday.

“And some people are telling us, ‘Oh, thank you. This actually helped us to solve a problem in the relationship,’ and some people are thanking us straight for their divorce.”

Edward Norton told the Guardian that audiences are similarly gushing to him about the movie, “People are almost tearful. They’re like: ‘I haven’t had a good, adult laugh that made me feel seen in a long time.’”

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“Most people feel alone inside the dysfunction of their relationship — worried it’s only the two of you having these problems. Universality is a relief. It lets you forgive yourself a lot.”

According to Wilde, who directed the film, it’s a terribly common issue in American marriages that after the couple welcomes a child, their sex life becomes deprioritized and the yearning for more becomes taboo. “It’s that American sense of duty: I have begun this marriage, I will complete it, I will muscle through,” she told the Guardian.

“The puritanical roots of our culture mean it’s not only shameful to value pleasure, but also to admit defeat.... Pleasure and your continuing exploration of it is secondary to keeping the family unit intact.”

