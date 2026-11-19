Before assembling the nearly 30-foot textile sculpture at the center of her Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition, “The Dream of Water: Quipu of Encounters Maricunga,” Cecilia Vicuña sent the curatorial team looking for flowers. Someone found a dried bouquet in their office. Live plants pose conservation risks, so these would have to do for the welcoming ritual.

The Chilean artist, activist and poet — who recently won MOCA’s inaugural Eric and Wendy Schmidt Environment and Art Prize — next gathered the curators, the art handlers, even the museum’s new director, Jonathan Abbott, in a circle in the center of the Grand Avenue building’s tallest gallery for an offering of gratitude: to the earth, the cosmos, the coming quipu.

“The word ‘ritual’ can sound so solemn,” said curator José Luis Blondet, “but that it was not; it was simple, straightforward.” They held hands as Vicuña offered a vocal evocation, chanting in her ancestral Quechua, then followed her in a snaking procession that concluded with the hanging of the first of more than 20 vibrantly colored lengths of knotted wool that would become “Parina Quipu” (2026).

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The 78-year-old, Santiago-born, New York-based artist has spent much of her career testing what a knotted thread might hold. Her earliest precarios were intimate assemblages of cast-off objects like driftwood, feathers and glass, sometimes left for the tide to carry away. Over six decades, these ephemeral, loosely bound experiments expanded into monumental installations that give form to increasingly complex systems of interconnection, among people, their histories and environments.

“It’s the thread of life, the umbilical cord,” Vicuña said, “and it’s connected to the thread of water.” Her latest “quipus of encounters” extend that proposition to the collaborative act of creation, in which the gathering itself — the attention and energy it produces — becomes as integral as the sculpture that results.

Cecilia Vicuña enjoys a playful moment with her work during the MOCA exhibtion, “The Dream of Water: Quipu of Encounters Maricunga.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

After decades largely on the margins of the art establishment, Vicuña has recently received some of its highest honors: solo exhibitions at the Guggenheim and Tate Modern, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Biennale and the Icon Artist Gold Medal at the Art Basel Awards. A pioneer of eco-arts, her quipus have drawn attention to melting glaciers in Chile and endangered desert biodiversity in Tucson.

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“It’s a very playful creature,” Vicuña said of the quipu, an ancient Andean system of dyed, spun, and plied threads, used for recordkeeping and communication. Her voice was as light and wispy as the individual fibers, but precise, urgent, as she described the enchantment that befell her collaborators as they wrestled with the large, unwieldy knots that seemed to twist and turn of their own volition. “Everybody became beautiful and slow, and we often sang as we worked.” Such things happen, she added, while in a quipu’s “living field of knowledge.”

On the final afternoon of the MOCA installation, after the last flamingo-pink skein was suspended, Vicuña gathered the team again, this time to lie on their backs, looking up at what they’d made.

The sculpture originated thousands of miles away in Salar de Maricunga, a high-altitude salt flat in Chile’s Atacama Desert. Commissioned as part of the Schmidt Environment and Art Prize, “Parina Quipu” responds to the threat of lithium mining in the ancestral territory of the Indigenous Colla people, where cerulean lagoons sustain ancient microbial communities and an abundance of wildlife, including parinas, or Andean flamingos.

Vicuña first learned of the insidious effects of lithium extraction on water supplies from microbiologist Cristina Dorador. She invited Dorador to join the quipu, and the two traveled together to Maricunga, nearly 13,000 feet above sea level, where the thin air made breathing difficult and walking laborious. “It’s really like going to Mars,” Vicuña recalled. Still, the extraordinary colors of the mountains, the rocks, and the sky left her in a trance: “a state of complete reverence for the beauty of the land.”

They returned months later with a larger caravan of local leaders, scientists, activists, musicians, artists — people, she said, who aren’t ordinarily brought together. From a rudimentary mountain refuge, bitterly cold at that altitude, they ventured onto the crystalline salt flat to offer songs of gratitude to its inhabitants. This included the hardy, golden grasses, whose leaves, sharp as sewing needles, can withstand the dramatic fluctuation in temperature from day to night, January to May, but not a mining-induced drought. Their conversations moved between “poetic wonderment” and the struggle to defend Indigenous land.

“The Colla leaders have this ceremonial way of speaking that shows so much respect for the listener,” Vicuña said. “Listening, here, is as creative as speaking.”

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Mining lithium, a mineral central to the batteries used in electric cars, drains the scarce water supply the Colla people — and the entire ecology — relies on. Of particular concern for Vicuña are the extremophiles, microorganisms that have adapted over millions of years to conditions inhospitable to most life, and whose biology scientists have only begun to understand. “We’ll need to learn from them,” she said. “If there’s going to be a future for humanity.”

Chilean artist, filmmaker and poet Cecilia Vicuña watches videos she made for her MOCA exhibition, “The Dream of Water: Quipu of Encounters Maricunga.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

At MOCA, these journeys unfold across a five-channel film installation, “Salar de Maricunga Quipu de Encuentro” (2026). Ocher hillsides rise above shallow lagoons where flamingos wade; microscopic organisms, magnified until their writhing, translucent forms fill the frame, give way to close-ups of desiccated earth, furrowed and cracked. In one sequence, participants unfurl stretches of fuchsia wool across the white expanse, then gather in a circle to pass the material from hand to hand, much like the ceremony that inaugurated “Parina Quipu” in L.A.

In an especially inspired feat of exhibition design, the procession seems to continue beyond the screen, extending to the unruly waterfall of peony pink, crimson, marigold and sage wool that appears in the opening between the galleries. It is, in fact, the same material, prepared by a women’s collective in Chile, carried to Maricunga, and finally flown to California. The Vicuña bundled in her brilliant red parka passes the strand to the Vicuña of the future, now in her orange cardigan dancing between the rooms, wrapping her arms around one of the suspended knots. For a moment, the distance between the two locations collapses.

“They’re not so far apart,” Blondet observed. “They’re both deserts whose access to water is threatened by corporate greed.”

The sculpture’s flamboyant palette recalls the plumage of the parinas, and the bacteria that produce the hue. “They’re bound by the thread of the quipu,” Vicuña said of the delicate system invisible to the untrained eye. The polyphonic soundscape accompanying the film also discloses activity beyond ordinary human perception. Composed by Cosmo Sheldrake, “Canto de Maricunga” (2026) mingles Vicuña’s chants and the wail of ancient Andean stone flutes with the underwater crackling of shrimp, the crunch of salt and the fizz-pop of distant electrical storms, captured by Very Low Frequency receivers.

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“My entire methodology, the way my work has proceeded for more than 60 years, is learning to listen,” Vicuña said. “Listening with your fingers, listening with the parts of your body that are not supposed to be for listening.” Even a knot, she explained, requires such listening. “If you tighten it too much, it ceases to be beautiful. If you let it loose, it falls apart.”

Next May, Vicuña will invite Indigenous leaders, artists, scientists and water defenders from across L.A. to extend the exchange in Maricunga to another region facing struggles over water scarcity and sovereignty. The particular shape of this “quipu of encounters” will depend largely on the participants, how they listen and respond to the knots, which is to say, one another, as well as to the river, the rocks, the oaks, the coyotes around them. “If I desire on my own, that’s nothing,” Vicuña said. “But if we desire together, that’s an altogether different matter.”

Before we parted, I asked Vicuña if she might like to spend a few minutes “practicing being nothing,” a discipline she’s cultivated in response to her recent celebrity. She readily agreed, though first she needed her cardigan. We lay on the floor, head to head, without speaking. I listened as our breathing gradually fell into rhythm. In practicing being nothing, we were, it seemed, also practicing being everything.

