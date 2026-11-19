Bruno Mars is mourning his father, musician Peter Hernandez.

The Grammy-winning artist shared the news of his dad’s death on Instagram on Thursday with a series of photographs. One featured Mars hugging his dad in a hospital bed, and another showed Hernandez and Mars as a young boy — dressed as Elvis — as his dad held microphones for them. Hernandez was 74 when he died.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote. “If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you, Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

His mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, died in 2013 from a brain aneurysm.

Hernandez grew up in Brooklyn and later moved to Hawaii, where he met Bayot at a gig. He was playing in the band, and she was a hula dancer. The two married and had six children together. Hernandez, who grew up going to gigs with his own dad, started a doo-wop group called the Love Notes and put his children to work. They performed a Waikiki Beach dinner-club act together six nights a week, with Mars performing as “Little Elvis” from the time he was just 2.

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In a late-1980s interview published on YouTube in 2013, Hernandez holds a then-4-year-old Mars (dressed as Elvis) in his lap and speaks about the gift shop the family ran together. “We own an Elvis Presley memorabilia shop in Hawaii, similar to the ones that you see across the street from Graceland, and he spends a lot of time with me and my wife when we’re at the store,” he said. “He watches the videos and listens to the cassettes and studies the pictures, and he’s really fascinated and in love with the Elvis image.”

While Mars loved the king of rock ’n’ roll, it was his dad who he has often credited with inspiring him most. “He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour,” he told Remezcla in 2017.

“It all stems from watching my father. ... No one had Cadillacs in Hawaii. But my dad would show up in some boat-looking Caddy wearing some silky s—, and we’d run out into the car as soon as possible. And here I am wearing the swap-meet gold, driving Cadillacs.”

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Mars described his father as a showman with leadership qualities when speaking with CNN in 2012, noting that he wouldn’t have the career he has without the love that his parents gave him, and the knowledge that his father instilled. “He’s the one that put me on to music,” he said. “He’s the one that that showed me Jackie Wilson and James Brown.”