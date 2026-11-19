Jax Taylor attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Los Angeles in 2021.

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Jax Taylor of “Vanderpump Rules” fame says that he has been secretly battling cancer this year.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old reality TV alum posted photos from a hospital bed on Instagram, writing that the last few months have been the scariest of his life.

“Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones,” he wrote. “What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney. After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer. I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me.”

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In the post, Taylor wrote that waiting was the hardest part, “knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine.”

He continued: “It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess.”

Taylor underwent a five-hour surgery to remove the tumor, but he said that it was larger than doctors had realized and pathology results will confirm whether doctors were able to remove it completely. In the post, he shared photos of himself being wheeled into surgery, an image of the tumor, and a picture of his girlfriend, reality TV publicist Lori Krebs, sleeping in the chair beside his bed.

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“She’s been my rock through all of this,” he wrote.

“If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted,” he said, noting that he will be celebrating two years of sobriety just after Thanksgiving. Taylor has previously been candid about an on-and-off cocaine addiction he battled for two decades.

“It’s crazy how things happen…if I hadn’t ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late. I like to think my dad had a part in that.”

In July 2025, Taylor announced that he was stepping away from Bravo’s reality series “The Valley” ahead of its third season to focus on his sobriety, mental health and co-parenting his son Cruz, who he shares with ex-wife Brittany Cartwright.

His exit followed a fraught second season on the “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff, which chronicled the end of his marriage to Cartwright and his time in a mental health treatment facility.