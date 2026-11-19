This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Filipino actor Jorrybell Agoto, who played the soft-spoken and vengeance-seeking resort worker at the core of director Rafael Manuel’s picturesque debut feature “Filipiñana,” has died. She was 32.

“Filipiñana” production company Epicmedia, based in the Philippines, announced Agoto’s death early Thursday morning on Instagram. Additional information, including where Agoto died and a cause of death was not revealed.

“We love you, Belle. No more pain,” Epicmedia said in its caption.

Kino Lorber, the film’s distributor, shared the “devastating news” to its Instagram story and remembered Agoto for her talent.

Advertisement

“While we never met Jorrybell, we felt like we had through the light she brought to Isabel in ‘Filipiñana’,” Kino Lorber said. “Cinema is poorer for having lost her so young.”

Manuel’s slow-burn “Filipiñana,” based on his 2020 short film of the same name, centers on young tee-girl Isabel (Agoto) from the northern region of Ilocos as she uncovers a dark and violent truth behind a pristine and sprawling country club outside of Manila. Isabel’s curiosity and determination to return a golf club to the resort’s president lead her on a winding quest through a dance hall and luxurious locker rooms and under mango trees, — intricately crafted by production designer Tatjana Honegger and precisely framed by director of photography Xenia Patricia.

Review Power and class collide on the golf course in the sly satire ‘Filipiñana’ Director and writer Rafael Manuel sets up his scabrous social comedy in the Philippines, where the wealthy play and young women serve as ‘tee girls.’

“Filipiñana,” an Manuel’s meditation on gentrification, globalization and class, is the Philippines’ selection for the international feature category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Agoto, who was born Sept. 25, 1994, in Ilocos, starred in the original “Filipiñana” short film, which won the Silver Bear Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. She graduated from AB Theatre Arts and also appeared in films “Sisa,” “When This Is All Over” and “Tether.” Her screen work also included short films “Cross My Heart Hope to Die” and “The Slums.”

Agoto was fascinated with Filipino TV dramas during childhood and began acting at a young age. She performed at a community theater, eventually studying theater arts at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Manila, Vogue Philippines reported in February. Agoto, living in the nation’s capital away from her provincial hometown, developed her craft and ability to delve deeper into characters. She was accepted to the Berlinale Talents development program in 2025.

When speaking to Vogue Philippines, Agoto offered aspiring actors a simple look at her approach: “Observe life. Watch life.”

“Watch the people around you. Learn what they’re going through,” she said in Tagalog. “Listen, ask questions and watch each other. I feel their stories are enough for us to be brave to share the reality or fight for our rights as Filipinos.”