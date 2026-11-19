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As night fell on the Sunset Strip on Nov. 12, 1966, more than 1,000 teenagers converged on the boulevard to protest the demolition of all-ages venue Pandora’s Box.

Within hours, the “Sunset Strip riots” had begun. Cher and Sonny Bono were there in matching outfits. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson and Stephen Stills, too.

“We all decided to sit in the middle of the street so the cars couldn’t go by,” Hollywood author of “I’m With the Band” and famed groupie Pamela Des Barres recalls. “Traffic was stopped for miles and miles and miles. I felt this united force of peace and love with all these people, so many beautiful Hollywood boys. ... Totally peaceful until the cops came.”

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The unrest marked a key point in the Sunset Strip’s cultural ascendance.

But 60 years after that youth rebellion, the Sunset Strip is at a crossroads. Many of the music venues have closed, and the counter-culture spirit that defined the hub has faded away.

Youth being searched by police during crackdown on the Sunset Strip in 1966. (Jack Gaunt / Los Angeles Times)

So the strip is slowly reinventing itself, attempting to preserve its soul as a music mecca while also adapting to the pull of denser luxury development. One of the hottest clubs on the strip these days is not a smoky dive but Sunset, a snazzy subterranean nightclub in the basement of the West Hollywood Edition hotel.

“As a city, we’re making sure that as our businesses are evolving, and the times are evolving, that we are evolving as well,” says Laura Biery, the director of economic development for the city of West Hollywood.

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One such revamp is looming for the Viper Room — formerly the Central, Filthy McNasty’s, Melody Room, etc. — which will be demolished and rebuilt inside a basement of a new luxury hotel, one of many that now frame the famous boulevard.

It’s easy for Sunset Strip die-hards to mourn the death of the raucous music scene and the rise of more upscale establishments.

But the strip’s challenges are as much about changing technology as changing tastes. Music acts these days are discovered not among a small collection of clubs but online. Celebrity culture has shifted as social media has bolstered the court of public opinion. And young people find booze-fueled nightlife passé.

“The internet changed everything,” Des Barres said. “Now people communicate through a machine at home, instead of dancing around the Sunset Strip.”

So West Hollywood officials say they are trying to balance the best of the old as they try to remake the strip.

“Years ago we had folks lining up outside of the infamous Tower Records, waiting to consume culture through vinyl records, CDs, and things like that,” Biery says. “Now in that same space is Supreme, and folks are lining up for product drops down the block, excited to come to the strip.”

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The Whisky a Go Go remains a Sunset Strip stalwart. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The roughly 1½-mile stretch of Sunset Boulevard that runs from Crescent Heights Boulevard to Doheny Drive was, for more than a century, a playground where locals and day trippers could mingle with musicians, movie stars, gangsters and strippers. Mobsters found the unincorporated land attractive for Prohibition-era speakeasies.

The lawless and hedonistic spirit of those 15 blocks lived on through ensuing eras, and the strip became known as a place where misbehaving was en vogue — just add the hotel-room repairs to the tab — and scandal and tragedy became part of the lore.

Des Barres frequented the strip for years, passing out incense, joints, flowers and cupcakes to the hippies who came for the music and stayed for the free love.

“People can’t imagine this today, but people were hitchhiking into Hollywood from all over the country and showing up on the Strip. ... There was a scene. People were scenesters. And we were trying to change the world in a really positive way,” she said.

The ’60s cemented the strip’s place in pop culture, and the 1970s upped the ante on the unbridled antics. Led Zeppelin tore through the strip’s famed hotels, with drummer John Bonham famously riding his Harley Davidson through the halls of the Continental Hyatt House Hotel (nicknamed the Riot House), or was it the Chateau Marmont lobby? Reports have said both.

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In 1977, Dayle Gloria sold everything she owned and rented a one-bedroom apartment on the strip for $185. She DJed at the Rainbow Bar & Grill and then the Viper Room, started booking for venues and became a power broker on the club circuit. “I lived there through the ’80s, and boy, what a time to be alive!” she says.

Black leather, studs, and hair teased to the heavens defined the look of the strip in the 80s. Neon “Girls, Girls, Girls” signs flashed from the strip club Seventh Veil’s exterior and the matching Mötley Crüe lyrics blared from muscle cars cruising the boulevard.

A decade later, Johnny Depp bought the Viper Room. Months later, it would become infamous for the overdose death of 23-year-old actor River Phoenix, who collapsed on the sidewalk outside.

But by the 1990s, the supremacy of the Sunset Strip was under assault.

“Nirvana changed everything.” said Jonathan Jonah, who fronted the aughts punk band Warner Drive as “Johnny Law” before launching the Scooter Braun-signed children’s group the Beat Buds.

“The scene started shifting from L.A. to Seattle, and we had moved on from metal to grunge. All these places that were intertwined with the music scene started going away.”

Lisa Betwee a.k.a Twee, who DJs on the strip, says she caught the tail end of “the magical era.” This was the early aughts, when Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan ruled supreme and the paparazzi swarmed the streets, hunting.

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Sunset Strip landmark the Viper Room is set to be demolished and rebuilt inside a luxury hotel. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

“Then consumption of music started to become different,” Jonah says.

“I don’t remember what year it was for Napster, Rhapsody, LimeWire. You could get music for free. Then the record stores started suffering, and not just Tower Records. All these places, gone.”

The seismic change came in 1999. File sharing brought the end of traditional music stores, including Sunset’s famed Tower Records. It was the beginning of something more profound. Bands had long launched world-shaking careers from the grimy little stages on the strip. Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen, the Doors.

Today’s biggest music stars, including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat, were discovered after they uploaded to online platforms like MySpace, YouTube and TikTok. They launched their careers from their bedrooms, using a laptop.

As a result of the changing music industry, rising real estate costs and luxury hotel development in the last 25 years, the grim reaper came for storied strip venues. Coconut Teaszer, the Cat Club, the Key Club (formerly Gazzarri’s), the House of Blues Sunset Strip and Dublin’s were among the casualties.

With the music industry moving online and the club circuit becoming obsolete for the fame-hungry, comes a loss of what Twee calls “anything-can-happen energy.”

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“Before social media, it was a mystery who you’d run into. The spontaneity of nightlife definitely kind of lost out to Instagram and TikTok. People were living more in the moment back then,” Twee says. “It had a pulse, and we didn’t have the pressure to document every moment.”

Nowadays concerts are uploaded to social media through a series of clips, and the kind of bad behavior that became synonymous with the strip can lead to a viral moment that sticks to the perp like a digital rap sheet. Private clubs like Soho House and Bird Streets typically have a no-phones policy, but the privacy doesn’t seem to inspire the same kind of in-your-face shenanigans because the culture has already shifted.

“Debauchery isn’t cool anymore,” Jonah said.

“One of the things that changed my life in L.A. was the invention of the camera phone,” musician Doug Locke says. “We all became amateur documentarians, and everything ends up online.”

Younger people are more interested in a fast-moving party culture that doesn’t revolve around drinking than becoming regulars at a relic of a bygone era, according to Gen Z Sunset DJ Rella Duchess.

“Gen Z is definitely going out, but it’s geared more towards art and wellness and community these days. You’re seeing a lot of Gen Z going to events that are more intentional, more niche, and that might look like a DJ set at a coffee shop, or a mindfulness event, or a silent disco,” she said.

What was once Tower Records is now a flagship store for the cult streetwear brand Supreme, and a popular spot for photos on product drop days. (Emily St. Martin / Los Angeles Times)

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With tighter purse strings come narrowed priorities. If Gen Z is going to spend, it’s not going to be on a cover charge at the Viper Room, according to Duchess. But it will be on skin care, gym passes and product drops. “It’s been a goal of mine to DJ a spin class,” Duchess says.

The city of West Hollywood has taken note of the shift in nightlife culture and, according to Biery, aims to preserve the character and history of the strip, “but also support the reinvention, the reimagination.”

In the parking lot of Mel’s Drive-In, women in matching athleisure valet their cars before heading into Skims, the flagship store of the Kim Kardashian-helmed brand, which opened in 2025. Across the street is Equinox gym, which opened a decade ago and is slated for a high-profile artistic redesign in 2027. Driving west on the boulevard, what was once Tower Records is now a flagship store for the cult streetwear brand Supreme. Locals and tourists staying at nearby hotels swarm the place on weekly product-drop days and snap photos for the ‘gram outside, the massive red logo a symbol of clout and social status.

Jay Luchs, a top commercial real estate broker, worked behind the scenes to keep the building that Tower Records once occupied from being demolished, then from becoming a bank. Having Supreme take over the Tower Records location was the closest “hand the torch to the next generation” tenant they could find when leasing the space.

While a typical Supreme jacket ranges from $238 to $3,000, a standard new vinyl LP runs about $25 to $45. As for whether Luchs thinks the strip is shedding its sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll past and moving toward a glitzy, upscale future, he said, “It’s a long strip.”

“There’s some upscale action there, which I think is good because it beats the alternative,” Luchs said. “There are only so many tenants in today’s world that can fill spaces. Social media changed it: The retail industry changed, the record business is gone. Look at all the things that got wiped out. ... There’s no law that says every space should be filled and be the same vibe that it was in 1980 or 2000 or whatever.”

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While a complete luxe makeover tailored for tourism could take decades, Sunset Strip staples like the Saddle Ranch, the Comedy Store, Rainbow Bar & Grill, the Roxy and Whisky a Go Go remain. The result is a hodgepodge of grimy rock ’n’ roll time capsules, gimmicky joints that pay homage to the boulevard’s history and glitzy retail and hospitality spaces.

For transplants like punk musician and comedian Charlotte Fox — who lives, gigs, parties, and goes to Equinox on the strip — the quirky mix is a draw. “It’s my hood,” the British Angeleno says. She’s been living in the area for several years now, and she likes the upscale offerings paired with the rebellious remnants of what drew her there to begin with: “I can go to Face Gym and I can go to a f— AA meeting at the Rainbow.”