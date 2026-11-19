Patrick Stewart is photographed in his backyard in Los Angeles in 2023, as he promotes the final season of “Star Trek: Picard.”

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The cause of death for acclaimed actor Patrick Stewart has been revealed.

Stewart, who played “X-Men” mutant headmaster Professor Charles Xavier across nine Marvel films, died Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles “in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia,” his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement.

The actor’s death certificate confirms his cause of death, specifically attributing it to “cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body,” according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The two conditions often occur together, UCLA neurology professor Dr. Keith Vossel told The Times last month, which can cause the individual’s decline to accelerate.

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Lewy body dementia is the second-most-common form of degenerative dementia, behind Alzheimer’s disease, Vossel said. It occurs when a protein called alpha-synuclein aggregates in clumps inside the brain. The condition is under-recognized and under-diagnosed in part because its symptoms can overlap with those of Alzheimer’s.

“Essentially the only way to really diagnose these conditions together is after an autopsy,” Vossel said.

Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams also suffered from Lewy body dementia before he died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, at age 63. Radio icon Casey Kasem also died from the condition, in June 2014. It’s the third-most common form of dementia behind Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Assn.

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Lewy body dementia is a terminal, progressive condition that most commonly affects men in their 70s and 80s, with risk rising after age 60. While there is no cure, and patients typically need 24-hour care within six to eight years of diagnosis, medications can manage symptoms and cardiovascular fitness can help slow the decline.

Stewart can be seen in his final role, reprising his “X-Men” character Charles Xavier, in “Avengers: Doomsday,” releasing Dec. 18.

Times staff writer Iris Kwok contributed to this report.