This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide” opened on Broadway in 1956 — a year before “West Side Story” — and flopped badly. Its score, however, went on to win a devoted following, including Washington National Opera’s artistic director, Francesca Zambello, who is directing the show at L.A. Opera starring Scott Bakula in his opera debut alongside musical theater legend Patti LuPone.

Zambello’s staging of the show, which opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 3, was originally performed at the Glimmerglass festival in 2015 and first traveled to L.A. Opera in 2018. That year another well-known TV star, Kelsey Grammer, played the dual role of Dr. Pangloss and Voltaire that Bakula is now taking on.

These roles are frequently played by non-operatic performers in keeping with the show’s eclectic, inventive spirit, and Bakula — who is best known as Sam Beckett on NBC’s sci-fi drama “Quantum Leap” and was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1988 for his leading role in the musical “Romance/Romance” — relishes the opportunity to, ahem, leap in.

Advertisement

“Francesca said, ‘It’s the opera, so we want to get to the songs,’ which is her way of politely saying people aren’t used to a lot of talking,” Bakula said in a recent interview. While singers might be intimidated by so much spoken word, Bakula found it well within his wheelhouse. “The text is fantastic. It’s really beautifully crafted and written and very ornate with wonderful words and a tribute to all the people who contributed to the book.”

Lillian Hellman wrote the original libretto, with later revisions done by James Agee, Dorothy Parker, Stephen Sondheim and, in 1973, Hugh Wheeler, whose libretto is used in this production.

LuPone is a familiar presence at L.A. Opera, where she has given many concerts and recitals and played Samira in the company’s 2015 staging of “The Ghosts of Versailles.” In “Candide,” LuPone plays the role of Old Lady, which has a history of going to musical theater stars, including Andrea Martin, Linda Lavin and Judy Kaye. LuPone is returning to the role after singing it in a 2004 concert performance with the New York Philharmonic.

Patti LuPone as the Old Lady in L.A. Opera’s production of “Candide.” (Cory Weaver)

Advertisement

LuPone was delighted to find herself singing alongside tenor Duke Kim (Candide) and soprano Meghan Picerno (Cunégonde), as well as the entire company, noting that many in the chorus are trained in both opera and dance. “It’s another level of craft,” she noted during rehearsals. “You don’t see that on Broadway.”

Voltaire’s 1759 novella resists easy labels just as much as Bernstein’s opera does. “Candide” sends its title character through a string of horrors — he falls in with the Bulgarian army, faces the Spanish Inquisition, meets pirates at sea and floats down a river to the golden land of El Dorado. All the while searching for his beloved Cunégonde, whose life has been a misery of rape and prostitution.

The effect is a steady erosion of optimism and the understanding of “the madness of maintaining that everything is right when it is wrong.” It’s a satirical response to German philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, who optimistically argued that ours is the best of all possible worlds, which is also the title of Bakula’s solo number in the opera.

“I’m a light baritone to a tenor now. My challenge is going to be making sure that I’m big enough for the space,” Bakula said.

Actor Scott Bakula stars in an L.A. Opera production of “Candide.” This will mark his L.A. Opera debut. (David Butow / For The Times)

Broadway theaters average about 500 seats; the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion has roughly 3,200. Singing alongside powerful voices like those of Kim and Picerno, who straddles opera and musical theater, represents a challenge in ensemble numbers like the “Quartet Finale” at the end of Act I.

Advertisement

“I have a relatively big voice, but I have nothing like some of these people that I’m standing next to. It’s hard to describe how big their voices are,” Bakula said.

LuPone, on the other hand, has built her career onstage. The winner of three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and two Grammys, the natural soprano sings alto opposite Picerno on “Venice Gavotte.”

“I’ve never done harmony before,” LuPone said with a sigh. “Once I learn them, and understand my entrance in, I’m OK. But that’s one problem. The other problem is there are Fs, Gs in this score that I can’t hit. So, we have to figure out how to make an adjustment. They say it’s OK because I am the Old Lady and who’s to say the Old Lady has a voice?”

Samuel Wallace and Nicholas LaGesse, left to right, flank Patti LuPone as the two Señores in L.A. Opera’s production of “Candide.” (Cory Weaver)

While musical theater performers are used to surrendering control to a sound mixer, opera singers generally are not. For them, it’s customary to spend some time on the stage of a new venue and find what volume works best to fill the space. As with Zambelo’s production of last season’s “West Side Story,” which also combined operatic and non-operatic voices, all the singers in “Candide” are miked.

“I thought I would be miked and I thought that Scott would be miked because we don’t have operatic voices. However loud I belt, I don’t have the power that these singers have,” LuPone said. “It seems to be a sound designer’s game now. Broadway’s too loud. And I always say, ‘Don’t ride my voice.”

Advertisement

New to the opera scene, Bakula is grateful to have a veteran like LuPone to guide him. “We’re the musical theater guys,” he said with a grin. “I’d never met her before. It was my first time working with her and she’s just been above and beyond supportive of me.”

Bernstein’s score for “Candide” is bright and cheery, contrasting with its dark and satirical libretto.

“The material is extremely sad, but if you handle it that way, you lose an audience in the first 20 minutes,” LuPone said, explaining why she believes “Candide” never became as beloved as “West Side Story.” “It has to be handled delicately, and perhaps it hasn’t been. And it’s also kind of disjointed.”

Despite the doom and gloom of the libretto, Candide’s mentor Dr. Pangloss maintains that we are living in “the best of all possible worlds.”

“No, we are not,” LuPone unequivocally declared, citing President Trump as the cause of too much suffering. “It’s a complicated theory to musicalize or to dramatize. It’s one thing to absorb it philosophically. It’s another thing to try to conceptualize on stage.”

Bakula remains optimistic. “I try to see the best in people, give people a chance, hope that things can only get better,” he said. “Let’s all work together and we can achieve anything. If we think that way, then the world would be a better place.”

Advertisement