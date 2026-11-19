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There’s plenty of sharp, fresh scripted comedies to watch over the Thanksgiving break. There’s “Dig” or “Youth,” but nothing beats the tragic hilarity of the Trump administration’s ongoing response to a cascade of cyber outages and a nationwide ground stop of flights last week that is still wreaking havoc for travelers.

“What you saw Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” the president said Monday, inspiring a font of material for political satirists while saying absolutely nothing about what actually caused the systemwide failure.

The palpitations started last Thursday when Microsoft services crashed, causing a two-day disruption of Outlook, Teams and other applications that have kept us connected since calling one another and meeting in person were rendered obsolete.

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Then on Monday, after the systemwide FAA communications collapse, four major U.S. banks reported tech problems, and United Airlines’ computers went down. By Tuesday, the National Security Agency’s internal communications network went offline, and Apple services were interrupted.

It’s Wednesday as I write this. We’ll see if we make it to the end of the day without another terrifying incident that confirms humanity’s worst fears about AI: that it’s done serving us and we’re now the main dish.

Reassuring the American public that we’re in good hands, Trump continued, “I don’t take any responsibility. They [his administration] did a great job ... they acted incredibly. Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt, no crashes, no nothing.”

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The president then laid out what he plans to do to fix America’s crumbling infrastructure: “The equipment is very old, in some cases 50 years old, and we essentially want to blow it up and put new [equipment] in.”

Blowing anything up in reference to aviation safety doesn’t seem like the best choice of words. Luckily Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had already put minds at ease Friday when he suggested the grounding “isn’t another 9/11,” but possibly a more modern form of infrastructure-crippling sabotage.

“As we investigate what caused this, you always got to assume that, as many cyberattacks that take place, that you make that assumption,” Mullin said. “But as of right now, that’s not known.”

Seek comfort in the unknown, he seemed to say, and in the blind guidance of your leaders.

World & Nation Spate of outages fuels alarm about critical U.S. infrastructure, AI After Americans faced a series of snafus trying to catch flights, send emails and log into bank accounts, experts warn of potential weaknesses in the technology that runs critical infrastructure.

Another expert in the field, Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, was also on watch. He explained over the weekend that the outage was “likely” due to a router being replaced — in rural Arkansas.

Definitely maybe they pinpointed the issue.

When United Airlines reported its own flight-disrupting outage Monday that lasted more than 90 minutes and forced the airline to delay departing flights, Duffy was there again to make us laugh. Chatting on air with Sean Hannity of Fox News, he said, “It’s a head-scratcher, right? You’ve got Microsoft, we’ve got banking issues, but as of right now, I don’t know what the root cause of United is.”

Laughter truly is the best medicine. Safe airspace is merely a bonus.

And despite Duffy’s pleas of ignorance, he probably knows something about United’s system hiccup given his tight relationship with the airline. Duffy, a former “Real World” star, recently funded his own reality TV series, “Great American Road Trip” (YouTube), with donations from corporate sponsors like United and other businesses that Duffy and his department are supposed to regulate. They also include Boeing and Royal Caribbean. May we all benefit from this stunning and not-at-all dangerous conflict of interest.

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Mullin testified Wednesday before the House Committee on Homeland Security in a hearing titled “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11.”

Ranking Member Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) raised concerns over DHS oversight, accountability and the response to recent disruptions. He also questioned Mullin about his decision to fly to the LSU-Texas football game Saturday when millions of travelers were still stranded at airports. Mullin is required to fly in a government aircraft.

Mullin said he took the trip in part to “not send a conflicting message one day after all flights in the United States were temporarily stopped.” And there was a family component too. “I wanted to be a good uncle and take my little niece who’s never been to an LSU game, and she’s a huge LSU fan, to a game,” he said.

His trip was selfless act, meant to show those with canceled flights, who’d missed weddings, funerals and birthdays, that safe travel was possible for others with government jets at their disposal.

Lawmakers also separately questioned Mullin about his seating in a private suite at Tiger Stadium alongside Ben Bordelon, the chief executive of Bollinger Shipyards — a company holding a $2.2-billion DHS contract. Mullin claimed that LSU officials placed him in the suite without his prior knowledge.

But enough about potential graft. Let’s get back to the other crisis.

Duffy said on Sunday that the failures began during a routine router upgrade at a radio facility in El Dorado, Ark. Agency officials also identified a second issue at a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas, that had been upgraded weeks before. The FAA has been replacing its older copper-wire-based system with fiber-optic cable, which was what workers were upgrading in Arkansas at the time of the network crash.

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The two facilities were taken offline, but they’d already overwhelmed the aging system by pinging the communications network hundreds of times per second. It caused failures in other areas of the communications network, and officials issued the ground stop.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said he was having meetings at the time of the ground stop, which is why he did not publicly comment on the FAA ground stop until Sunday morning — more than a day and a half after the outage began.

He then lumbered aboard the new Air Force One, a converted Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar, and flew off without delay. Comedy genius.

