Marlon Jackson said he had his prostate gland removed and has since undergone radiation treatment.

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Marlon Jackson has quietly battled Stage 4 prostate cancer for four years, he revealed this week. Still, he says, “Everything is great.”

Jackson, the older brother of late pop icon Michael Jackson and an alum of the Jackson 5, unveiled his private health battle to the Farah Shammas Podcast in an episode released Tuesday. Jackson said, “I’ve had cancer for four years,” while discussing his lifestyle and faith with the podcast’s host.

“I’m great, I’m good,” he reassured Shammas and listeners. “Bad grass don’t die. So I’m gonna be around for a long time.”

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Jackson, 69, explained he had his prostate gland removed and has since undergone radiation treatment. “Everything is fine, everything is great,” he reiterated. He also spoke about his exercise and dieting habits, which include walking four miles four times a week and limiting his sugar intake. He also expressed gratitude for fans and loved ones’ support and prayers.

“I don’t take it for granted,” he said.

The podcast episode was recorded ahead of Jackson’s performance at Monte Caputo in Cyprus in October. Jackson and brother Jackie Jackson will tour in Brazil and across Europe in 2027, starting with a concert in São Paulo on Jan. 30. The brothers are also set to play in London, Dublin and Melbourne, among other cities, through May 2027.