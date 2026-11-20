Ronny Hallin, who died Oct. 27 at 88, is pictured here attending a Garry Marshall tribute performance of “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

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Ronny Hallin, a TV producer known for her showbiz family and on-and-off-screen contributions to “Laverne & Shirley” and other popular sitcoms, has died. She was 88.

Her daughter Penny Hallin confirmed the news to Deadline, saying the former producer “passed away peacefully at home” on Oct. 27.

Hallin hailed from a showbiz family. Her professional resume was most notable for projects including the long-running “Happy Days” spinoff “Laverne & Shirley.” Hallin herself appeared in a 1982 episode of the show, portraying Maxine.

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Hallin’s sister, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018, played Laverne DeFazio; and her brother Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, created the show. Hallin also worked as an associate producer on the show from 1978 to 1979.

She also made onscreen appearances in a 1974 episode of “The Odd Couple,” as a customer in “Frankie and Johnny” in 1991, an airport cleaning lady in “Exit to Eden” in 1994 and a mourner in “Raising Helen” in 2004.

Behind the scenes, she worked as a producer and casting director for more than two decades, contributing to several hit sitcoms associated with her brother. She served as associate producer and then producer across 148 episodes of “Happy Days” in the late ’70s and early ’80s, and as a coordinating producer on “Perfect Strangers” and “Family Matters.” She also produced 160 episodes of “Step by Step” through the ’90s.

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“My aunt Ronny Hallin has passed away. The OG Marshall family is finally all together again, somewhere … out there,” Hallin’s nephew, Scott Marshall, wrote in a tribute on Instagram last month.

He described Hallin as “the unsung hero of the Marshall family” — “the stable one, always on time, never a fuss at every production meeting, run through and post production sound mix for all those sitcoms.”

“Ronny was always there, that’s what I remember,” he continued, “always there with a smile and a hug and always got you exactly what you wanted for Christmas. Always.”

Marshall wrote that his aunt was sweet, kind and “exceptionally cool.”

“She was the first person I ever met who actually surfed. She had been to Hawaii with real surfers and rode the waves! She showed me all the old surf movies like ‘The Golden Breed’ and ‘Liquid Space.’ Incredible early surf docs that she somehow got me copies of on VHS tapes. She took me to the Forum in 1983 to see one of my first concerts. It was David Bowie. Ronny also saw some unknown comedian at the Comedy Store and told my dad he should play the alien on ‘Happy Days.’ That was Robin Williams.”