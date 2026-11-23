This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Police and firefighters were called to the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Calabasas compound early Monday morning.

Just after midnight on Nov. 23, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a call from the Smith’s security team that there was a structure fire at the property, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times. When law enforcement arrived, deputies saw a maintenance shed, or “large 20-by-40-foot barn”-type of structure engulfed in flames.

Shortly after, Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived and extinguished the fire. No other structures were damaged, and no one was injured, according to LASD, who noted that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Advertisement

“We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush,” firefighters reported, according to 911 call audio obtained by Page Six.

The Smiths have been attached to the property, nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, for nearly 30 years. They first acquired a ranch in 1997 and shortly after bought the adjacent plots that would ultimately create the 150-acre compound where they built their Stephen Samuelson-designed, 25,000-square-foot adobe-style home.

“Everything needed to be done by hand,” Will Smith told Architectural Digest in 2011. “We wanted to feel the love and labor that went into every piece of this place.”

Advertisement

The Smiths spent seven years building the home, which features antique carved panels and doors they’ve collected from the Southwest as well as the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Jada Pinkett Smith told the publication the project was a “spiritual endeavor.”

After years of messy reports concerning the couple’s relationship status — since Will Smith’s slap-heard-round-the-world at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022 — they moved back in together in recent years, People reported in July.