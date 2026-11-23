Miley Cyrus, right, and Maxx Morando married over the weekend in Palm Springs. They got engaged last year.

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Miley Cyrus is a married woman again, tying the knot with her drummer fiancé, Maxx Morando.

The Grammy-winning “Flowers” singer, 34, announced that she and Morando married over the weekend and shared photos from their wedding day on Instagram. “M + M 🤍 11.21.26,” she captioned the images of herself and her now-husband embracing and posing against a plain backdrop. Cyrus said her “I Do” in a white long-sleeve, boat-neck gown while Morando, 28, wore a classic black suit with a calla lily boutonniere on his lapel.

The newlyweds and their loved ones gathered for an intimate ceremony at Frank Sinatra’s former home in Palm Springs, according to TMZ. Cyrus’ parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus (accompanied by girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and her son) were in attendance, as was sister Noah Cyrus. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiated the wedding, and his sons served as flower boys, according to wife Katy Coyne.

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Music Miley Cyrus is an ambivalent comeback queen The musician and actor played her first full headlining show in years Friday night at the Hollywood Bowl.

Cyrus and Morando wed a year after quietly unveiling their engagement in December. The pair sparked engagement rumors after Cyrus was seen wearing a chunky gold and diamond ring on her ring finger while accompanied by Morando at the world premiere in Hollywood of James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Cyrus was previously married to “Hunger Games” and “Witcher” actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019. The “Bass Persuades” singer was first romantically linked to Morando in 2021. They hard-launched their romance at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024, when Cyrus won first career prizes for “Flowers.”

When Cyrus played the Hollywood Bowl in October, she and Morando shared a tender moment as they performed the song “Let’s Get Married.”

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Now, they can check that off their list.