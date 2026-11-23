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You know how it goes in the movies — the war appears lost, the underdog’s on the mat, the lovers miss their chance. Then suddenly everything changes. Reinforcements arrive, the fighter finds new energy, Harry realizes he cannot live without Sally and runs the length of Manhattan on New Year’s Eve to tell her so. Amid rising strings, audiences weep with happiness.

Well, get out your happy hankies because that’s what happened this year at the movies. As in at actual movie theaters.

Despite far too many boneheaded predictions that the theatrical experience was in its death throes, suffocated by streaming, YouTube, TikTok and whatever else the kids are up to instead of going to the flicks, the collective cineplex is fighting fit, and it has the receipts to prove it.

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This year’s global box office broke all kinds of records and is on track to match 2019’s pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Hollywood may still have 99 problems, but the demise of movie theaters ain’t one.

Blockbusters drew audiences so big that several earned history-making superlatives: ”Spider-Man: Brand New Day” had the biggest domestic opening weekend and the highest total domestic box office haul of all time; “The Odyssey” became the highest-grossing R-rated/Christopher Nolan/Imax film ever; “Toy Story 5” surpassed all of its progenitors; “Michael” became the top-grossing biopic in history.

Heaven only knows what kind of business “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” will do.

Smaller films also more than pulled their weight. “Project Hail Mary” surpassed 2012’s “Skyfall” to become MGM’s biggest domestic hit; the low-budget “Obsession” became Focus Features’ domestic darling and the most profitable film-festival acquisition to date; “Backrooms” gave A24 its biggest global debut weekend ever; “The Devil Wears Prada 2” had a better opening weekend than the original; and “Scream 7” surpassed all the other films in the franchise.

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“You Can See Everything” has broken records for a feature documentary and made a huge impact on meme culture and the definition of documentary.

There was a wild assortment of headline-generating successes as well, including but not limited to last weekend’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Resident Evil,” “Moana,” “The Sheep Detectives,” “Disclosure Day,” “Wuthering Heights,” “The Drama,” “The Invite” and “Wicker.”

All of which underlines the best and most important thing about this year’s box office resurgence: It wasn’t one thing or another. There’s no code to duplicate, no trend to exploit except good movies of every sort.

Sure, this year proved that we all still love Tom Holland and Zendaya in “Spider-Man,” Woody and Buzz in “Toy Story” and a cinematic event, with Nolan’s mastery of Imax 70mm in “The Odyssey” (also starring Holland and Zendaya) substituting “Barbie” costumes for film-ratio choices.

But horror also continues to entrance, as do family-friendly films, indie period pieces, alien flicks, literary adaptations and, apparently, Anne Hathaway, who starred in five films this year, including “The Odyssey.” (Sandra Hüller will tie her by year’s end. Robert Pattinson will come in a close second with four.) There were a few expensive duds (may you find peace in streaming “Supergirl,” “Desert Warrior” and “Digger”) along with many films that made money in a non-splashy way.

People went to the cineplex this year for the simple reason that there was a steady stream of movies they wanted to see (some enough to warrant the purchase of an insanely overpriced designer popcorn bucket.) They filled theaters as if in open defiance of Ted Sarandos and all the gloomy prognosticators who looked at declining box office and saw a cultural revolution of taste and habit.

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Instead of the invariable effects of not one, but two industry shutdowns.

In 2024, many otherwise intelligent people looked at a disappointing Memorial Day weekend box office return and declared, like red-faced, teary-eyed, puberty-plagued adolescents, “Well, I guess no one even wants to go to the movies anymore.”

It was, as I (and others) pointed out, an utterly insane and unfounded conclusion. In 2023, the film industry, having just almost-not-quite fully recovered from the COVID-19 shutdown, was hit by the long combined writers’ and actors’ strikes. The fact that, six months after the second of those strikes ended, the film industry was able to make any money at all on Memorial Day weekend was a miracle and 2024 wound up having a decent summer box office. Even so, many continued to wallow in a doom loop, choosing to ignore the logistical challenges film faces and see instead film lovers so changed that they didn’t want to go to the movies any more.

Well, as I said in 2024, and as this year’s box office proves, they very much do.

Now, can we talk about something else for a change?