Director Antoine Fuqua, photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of “Michael” in April, was accused of striking a bar manager in Hollywood with a handgun.

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Award-winning “Michael” filmmaker Antoine Fuqua rejected claims that he threatened and struck a man in the face with a handgun earlier this year at a bar in Hollywood, as alleged in a recently-filed lawsuit.

“Those allegations are not true,” a publicist for Fuqua said in a statement to The Times on Tuesday. Fuqua ,61, is also known for directing “Training Day” and the “Equalizer” film series starring Denzel Washington. He and son Brando Fuqua are named defendants in the civil lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. They are accused of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiff — identified as William Rosenthal — alleges that around 11:15 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Fuqua and his son appeared at the man’s workplace, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Hollywood, and each struck the bar employee with a handgun and threatened him. The suit also alleges Fuqua “directed a racial and antisemitic slur at Plaintiff and threatened to kill him.”

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According to the lawsuit, Fuqua and his son appeared at the Hollywood bar two hours after Rosenthal refused a group of five people — allegedly including Fuqua’s daughter — entry into the bar. Rosenthal, the bar’s assistant manager, turned away the group because they were “visibly overly intoxicated,” the lawsuit said. Rosenthal alleges he was spat on by one member of the group and “verbally harassed and threatened” by the filmmaker’s daughter. He urged the group to leave the bar in response, the lawsuit said.

Later that evening, Rosenthal said, he noticed Fuqua was standing outside the line at the bar’s entrance. The 10-page complaint alleges Fuqua approached Rosenthal and accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter, which Rosenthal denied. The incident took a violent turn, the complaint continues, with the director and his son allegedly pistol-whipping Rosenthal in the face. Fuqua and his son “pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street,” according to the lawsuit. Rosenthal alleges he “sustained severe physical and mental injuries.”

Law enforcement reportedly investigated the February incident but it led to no further action, according to Deadline. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation Tuesday.

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Fuqua’s accuser is seeking a jury trial and more than $50,000 in damages including medical expenses, loss of earnings, punitive damages and legal fees.