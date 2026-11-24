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Imagine a video game that puts you in the role of a brazen criminal. A 21st-century cutthroat who will stop at nothing to amass money, women, private planes. Avatars to choose from are a nerd in a leather jacket, an obnoxious, bloviating politician, or a sexy Chinese spy.

The narrative arc of “Grand Theft AI” (copyright pending) spans San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing. The goal is to swindle one’s way to trillionaire status in fewer than two years, before presidential protections are lifted and your character is imprisoned.

“GTAI’s” first lines of dialogue will be made to sound like a leaked audio tape from the protagonist’s past, because the best characters need an origin story: “When you’re a billionaire, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he says.

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Then you’re off, selling advanced U.S. technology to the enemy, cooking the stock market, sleeping with sketchy operatives and insider-trading your way to unimaginable wealth.

If the Nvidia scandal truly was a video game franchise, it would make the wildly popular “Grand Theft Auto” franchise look like an exercise in shoplifting.

“GTA” was considered by many to be the end of civilized society when it debuted in 1997. Players could carjack vehicles, hit pedestrians, steal from sex workers and pull off heists, essentially building their own criminal empire. Critics argued it glorified real-world lawlessness. Gamers argued that Hollywood films were just as bad if not worse.

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Now “GTA 6” is the most successful entertainment property in history since its launch last Thursday when it generated $3.79 billion in revenue worldwide.

Voices Commentary: Elon Musk threatens to sue over a new doc about him. But the film festival crowd loves it Elon Musk and Elizabeth Holmes are unwitting film fest stars as documentaries about problematic tech titans have dominated news coming out of prestigious film festivals.

Though lack of accountability for the rich and powerful is a hallmark of the Trump era, the reinstatement Monday of Jensen Huang as chief executive of the world’s most valuable AI chip company, Nvidia, was truly stunning.

Huang stepped down Nov. 12 after it was revealed he had a romantic relationship with a woman whom U.S. officials suspect of spying for the Chinese government. Huang resigned amid reports of two additional affairs with Nvidia employees, causing the company’s stock — and the stock market — to plummet.

His tragically predictable extramarital affairs are humiliating but hardly the big issue. The danger is that national security may have been compromised since the (alleged) spy who loved him worked as an executive at the Singaporean company, Megaspeed. The firm bought billions of dollars in Nvidia chips, raising suspicions that third-party actors were routing restricted AI hardware to Chinese firms, giving them military advantages and eroding America’s AI leadership.

Staying true to his brand, President Trump rallied around the tech titan,who previously donated $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom project.

By Monday, Trump was taking credit for Huang’s return to Nvidia.

Trump told CNBC that he spoke “directly and indirectly” to the company’s board members about bringing Huang back as CEO.

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“Let me put it this way: I convinced them. I made the deal,” he said.

Way to game it.

Trump put his own net worth over the good of the country because what does he have to lose? Certainly not another election.

Nvidia was one of the three largest individual stocks in Trump’s portfolio at the close of 2025, according to a CNBC analysis. And a recent Washington Post analysis of Trump’s holdings found that he held Nvidia stock worth $13 million to $62 million at the end of August 2026.

Not exactly an exhilarating bank robbery a la “Grand Theft Auto,” but certainly more lucrative.

Trump celebrated his winning moment on Monday when he posted a doctored, AI-generated image on his Truth Social account celebrating the Nvidia founder’s reinstatement. Huang’s image was placed into a photo taken during the assassination attempt against Trump in July 2024 during a Butler, Pa., MAGA rally. Flanked by Secret Service agents, it shows Huang emerging victorious and waving a red bra.

Who says Silicon Valley isn’t death-defying and sexy?

“I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said in a statement Monday. “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

In “Grand Theft Auto” terms, this is a fist pump, high-five, muscle-car-engine-rev moment for characters who are up to no good. They got away with it. Comeuppance is for suckers.

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A quick note: Auto chases will not be as abundant in “GTAI,” because too-big-to-fail guys like Huang have drivers and immunity from consequences. At least for now.

He has been summoned to testify next month before a Senate committee about his alleged affair with the woman thought to be a Chinese spy. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is also under scrutiny over exports of sensitive Nvidia AI chips to China, has also been summoned to appear.

Trump contends that his efforts to reinstate Huang were about the greater good of the country. If the company crashes, stocks may crash, and with that, the U.S. economy. Yet he’s opposed to other protective measures such as regulating the rapid growth of AI technology to safeguard the country from crippling cyberattacks, outages or worse.

Amassing a fortune before you’re eliminated is the game’s goal, so why throw a hurdle like regulations into the mix?

The game ends with the blustering politician awarding a fellow felon with a presidential honor, because there is honor among thieves. Or there was.

Let’s see what happens when 2027 rolls around and accountability comes calling.