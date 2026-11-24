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Frieze Los Angeles will return to the Santa Monica Airport with 22 first-time exhibitors — five more than the last installment. The international contemporary art fair, now in its eighth edition, will feature 102 galleries, including 38 with spaces in Los Angeles.

Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery and David Zwirner will all return Feb. 25–28. Among the L.A. exhibitors are Château Shatto, Anat Ebgi, the Pit and Regen Projects, the latter of which sat out the 2026 fair.

Ten of the newcomers will exhibit in Focus, a subsidized section where emerging galleries each present the work of a single artist. Curated by the Hammer Museum’s Erin Christovale, the section will feature 15 galleries, including first-time exhibitors House of Seiko, Megan Mulrooney, Rajiv Menon Contemporary and Zodiac Pictures.

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Christine Messineo, Frieze’s director of Americas, said introducing these dealers to an international audience is a priority. She regularly makes pilgrimages to local galleries and exhibition spaces on the advice of working artists and art students to find out “where they want to show and which galleries they are watching.”

“The artists are always our guides,” she said.

Focus galleries pay about a third of the $30,000 booth fee, according to Messineo, with Frieze and luxury sportswear brand Stone Island covering the rest. Two galleries that exhibited in Focus last year, Hollywood’s Make Room and New York’s Company Gallery, are moving into the fair’s main section.

Make Room founder and director Emilia Yin said the move allows her to show several artists in one booth, including Sarah Rosalena and Xin Liu. She says Frieze gives them a chance to reach a large audience in the gallery’s hometown.

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“There are artists that are being supported … by institutions, but sometimes overlooked by the market and vice versa,” Yin said. She called Frieze “a necessary investment that we make” to attract “the right kind of collectors,” including younger buyers.

“The fair has always been this kind of catalyst for a transition in an artist’s career, and I feel like it’s becoming more apparent in the work that we’re doing,” Messineo said. She cited the fair’s public art commissions with Art Production Fund, which have given some artists their first chance to create a public installation. Participating artists will be announced early next year.

For Los Angeles multidisciplinary artist rafa esparza , a commission from Frieze comes as Hauser & Wirth has joined L.A.’s Commonwealth and Council in representing him.

An image of queer friends cruising through Los Angeles in a convertible is the starting point for “Queercancha,” esparza’s two-panel adobe painting that will adorn the fair’s entrance. Describing the work, Messineo linked car culture to immigration and “what it means to be in community and feel safe in community.”

Another esparza painting, “WeDGAF,” will appear on billboards and digital screens across Los Angeles in a campaign with Orange Barrel Media promoting the fair.

On the main floor, São Paulo-born Stephanie Lucchese, who had her first New York solo show this fall, will fill the Yehudi Hollander-Pappi booth with a single curved painting. Chicago gallery moniquemeloche will devote its booth to David Antonio Cruz, whose paintings explore race, queerness and chosen family. Cruz had a solo exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco in 2025.

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L.A.’s Night Gallery will show Tomashi Jackson’s “Ms. Fat Booty I (Happy Black Lesbians Joyously Dancing at the Catch in the 90’s).” Jackson drew on archival images of Jewel’s Catch One, the Black lesbian-owned Los Angeles nightclub, for inspiration. The group presentation will also include works by Brie Ruais, Cynthia Daignault, Tidawhitney Lek, Kyle De Lotto, Mars Singleton and Kayla Witt.

Fair admission ranges from $60 to $202. Early-bird tickets are available through Dec. 16 or until they sell out. According to a spokesperson, Frieze distributes about 500 free passes to nonprofits, schools and universities across Southern California. Also, the Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, presented with Ghetto Film School, gives local filmmakers four months of mentorship as they make short films.

Beyond the fairgrounds, museums across the region will mark Los Angeles Art Week with exhibitions and performances.

The Museum of Contemporary Art will open “Afterlives: Japanese American Artists and the Postwar Era” on Feb. 23, two days before Frieze begins. On Feb. 25, the Tokyo-based duo MES will premiere its durational performance installation “セイ/SE-I/SAY” at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles is showing “Carl Cheng: Nature Never Loses” through Feb. 28, which traces six decades of work by the pioneering artist’s career. Los Angeles Nomadic Division will also present an installation by Cheng at Santa Monica’s Camera Obscura from Feb. 18 to March 14.

Fall exhibitions at the Broad, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Hammer Museum and the Getty Center will remain on view during Frieze.

Several other art fairs will overlap with Frieze. Enzo returns to Echo Park Feb. 20–28 and Felix Art Fair will be at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Feb. 24–28. Post-Fair will again take over the former Santa Monica Post Office Feb. 25–27, and the Other Art Fair runs Feb. 25–28 at Blueground at 7th Street Studios in Boyle Heights.

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Post-Fair founder Chris Sharp said the economy has reinforced the need for a “more feasible and intimate alternative.” Launched in 2025, Post-Fair will host about 32 galleries.

“Many dealers I know are just more interested in a model that feels more personal and human-scaled, which won’t break their bank,” Sharp wrote in an email. “Generally speaking, the corporate model seems largely ill-suited to our current moment.”