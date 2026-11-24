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The executive director of LA28’s Cultural Olympiad is out.

Nora Halpern, who initially served as an advisor before overseeing the arts and cultural programming surrounding the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, told colleagues Monday that her position had “been eliminated.”

“As LA28’s Cultural Olympiad program pivots from what they refer to as their ‘creative visioning’ and curatorial planning phase into an operational and implementation mode, the department has been restructured,” she wrote in an email obtained by The Times.

Her account differed from that of Dwayne Jones, LA28’s senior vice president for the Cultural Olympiad and stakeholder events, who said in an email to cultural leaders that Halpern had “decided to step away from her position with LA28.”

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“To align our resources with the demands of this execution phase, we are currently restructuring the team’s roles, workflows and operational priorities,” Jones wrote.

Halpern’s departure was first reported by Torched.LA’s Alissa Walker.

An LA28 spokesperson confirmed Halpern has departed, but declined to say whether she left voluntarily or was dismissed. Jones and Halpern didn’t respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Halpern is the second senior cultural leader to depart this year. Former MOCA board chair Maria Arena Bell , appointed chair of the Cultural Olympiad in June 2024, left earlier this year.

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Arts administrators have criticized LA28 for failing to provide the leadership and funding they say are needed to deliver cultural programming across the region.

Past Cultural Olympiads demonstrate the scale of that opportunity. London’s four-year program, culminating in 2012, generated an estimated 43 million audience visits and other public engagements — most through free opportunities. Paris’ edition encompassed more than 2,500 projects across France and its overseas territories between 2021 and 2024. Both extended the cultural celebration beyond the host city and the weeks of competition.

One nonprofit leader who supports arts organizations said, “No one is surprised” by Halpern’s departure, citing a widespread belief that LA28 is not raising enough money to support a robust Cultural Olympiad.

At an October legislative hearing , Jones said the organization was raising “tens of millions” of dollars. In a subsequent interview, he declined to disclose how much had been secured.

Halpern told The Times earlier this month that she did not view LA28’s role as that of a “grant maker.” She and Jones emphasized promoting independently organized events through a digital calendar and an official Cultural Olympiad mark, along with underwriting admission to make programming more accessible. They said LA28 would not pay to produce those independent projects.

“It’s not our job to put a neat bow around the variety that’s on offer,” Halpern said. “Our mandate is to celebrate the ecosystem that is L.A. It’s not a place that can be simply lassoed into one particular approach.”

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That approach has left L.A. arts groups building their own coalitions and seeking funding for celebrations around the Games.

The nonprofit Arts for LA is helping develop Mosaic LA, a community-led initiative anchored by cultural districts that aims to coordinate neighborhood programming and sustain investment beyond 2028.

The Kohl Family Foundation and Perenchio Foundation have also launched “Summer of ’28 — Only in L.A.,” an open call for performances, live experiences and immersive works.

Kohl said Halpern’s departure could represent a new chapter.

“If LA28 had a billion dollars to give to the arts organizations, we might have ended up with something designed by committees rather than dreamers,” he said. “Perhaps less is more. Collaboration is good. … I believe the Los Angeles arts community will find a way to come together, inspire our city and surprise the world. Exactly how, I don’t know yet, but I believe it will happen.”

Times staff writer James Rainey contributed to this story.