Marcia Ann Gillespie, a former journalist and editor who helped establish Essence in the 1970s and was the first Black editor in chief of Ms. magazine, has died. She was 82.

Her niece, Kim Mitchell, confirmed the news, telling the New York Times that Gillespie died after battling respiratory disease at her home in Manhattan.

Gillespie was brought on as managing editor in the nascency of Essence, and was promoted to editor in chief just a year later at 26 years old. It was 1970, the publication had just launched and was off to shaky start, but Gillespie saw a clear void in the media landscape and had a vision for how to address it.

Advertisement

“My feeling is, if you’re anything other than white Anglo-Saxon Protestant … it’s very lonely in the society for you, because there are so few voices and images that reflect who you are,” she said during a 1979 appearance on the Boston program “Say Brother.” “That’s especially true of being Black in this country. What we wanted to do with Essence was to give Black women other images, images that we are creating about ourselves. Because too often, as women, we’re being told what we are by whites, by men, by others, and it’s important that we begin now to say who we are for ourselves.”

Gillespie guided coverage that tackled political and social issues through a Black lens, including politics, the criminal justice system, religion, sex, reproductive health, workplace dynamics and raising children. The publication also celebrated natural Black beauty, love and culture and spotlighted prominent figures like Diahann Carroll, Rosalind Cash, Minnie Gentry, Billy Dee Williams and Louis Gossett Jr. During her decade at the publication, Gillespie boosted the circulation to 750,000.

“If I were going to describe the image that we’re trying to portray of Black women, it becomes of a whole, whole human being,” Gillespie told PBS in 1976. “Not a woman who can be just looked at in very tight stereotypical terms. I see Black women as being adventurous about their lives. We are willing to accept challenges…. We’re ‘Yes I can’ ladies. We are very positive that we can still make changes that will affect our lives and other people’s lives.

Advertisement

“I am always very hopeful when I’m in the company of Black women because I am still — and I hope will die that way — knocked out by the kind of life force that I feel coming from Black women.”

When asked if she looked at Essence as an oasis in the desert, Gillespie likened the publication to her “baby” for nearly a decade and said that it had been an oasis in the sense that she “never could have been an editor in chief anyplace else” that she knew of. The publication also positioned her in a way that she was able to look at “other little mountains” she wanted to climb.

Books Money Woes Sideline Ms. After marking time with celebrity frivolity (“Bette Midler--From Bawdy to Boffo!”)

In 1979, Gillespie, then 35, was featured in Time magazine’s “50 Faces for America’s Future” list of notable young leaders. In 1982, she received the New York Assn. of Black Journalists Life Achievement Award for Print Journalism, and she was named as one of the “Top Ten Outstanding Women in Magazine Publishing” by the March of Dimes the same year.

In 1980, Gillespie bid Essence adieu and headed to Jamaica, where she taught a publishing seminar at the University of the West Indies. She also wrote for Ms. magazine, and in 1988, she was named executive editor. In 1993, she became the first Black editor in chief of the feminist publication co-founded by Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes in 1971.

When Ms. faced financial uncertainty in 1998, Gillespie and Steinem co-founded Liberty Media for Women to purchase and preserve the magazine, later helping guide its transition to the Feminist Majority Foundation. In 2001, after Gillespie had helped save the publication, she stepped down as editor in chief and focused on writing and activism.

“We have had for 30 years, women having some bang-up great conversations about what it means to be female,” she told Rhode Island College during a lecture in 2000. “We have been redefining ourselves with our words. We have given voice to things that … there were no words for prior to what happened with this wave of the feminist movement. It makes my heart leap. Well, now we need to encourage, support and push the men in this room to have the conversations that you need to have about what does it mean to be male in society.”

Advertisement

Marcia Ann Gillespie was born on July 10, 1944, in Rockville Centre, on Long Island. The youngest of two girls, Gillespie grew up in a small Black community where “everybody basically knew everybody” in their little town. Gillespie went to Lake Forest College in Illinois and graduated with honors with a B.A. in American studies in 1966. She later received an honorary doctor of letters from the college and and earned its outstanding alumni award in 1973. In 2008, she co-authored “Maya Angelou: A Glorious Celebration,” alongside Richard A. Long and Rosa Johnson Butler.

“I consider myself very lucky,” she said in the 1979 interview. “I grew up in a in a household that was incredibly wealthy — no money — but in terms of the kinds of time and energy and ways I saw and had people interact with me. I think that what often happens to us is that our childhoods have even greater impact on us as adults than they do when we’re children. And as a result, I am one of those people who feels very spoiled with love. I grew up believing that though life could be rough, it was going to be a nice journey for me.”

She is survived by her older sister, Charlene Gillespie.