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In a new essay, Shane Gillis’ ex-girlfriend Grace Brassel says she quit her job to become the comedian’s “stay-at-home girlfriend,” and the experience landed her in therapy.

According to Brassel, her early 20s were off to a great start: She had just moved into her first real apartment in Hoboken, N.J., landed a job as a social-media manager for an eyewear brand and had started to build a TikTok following. But then, in May 2024, she saw Gillis on TV and “[f]or the first time ever ... decided to DM a famous person on Instagram.”

Gillis had been hired and fired from “Saturday Night Live” in September 2019 following online backlash over resurfaced clips in which the comedian used racist and homophobic slurs. After the backlash fizzled out over several years, he returned to host the sketch comedy show multiple times, starting in February 2024.

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“I had never heard of Shane Gillis. I didn’t even know about his world record for fastest hiring and firing,” Brassel says in the essay, published by the Cut on Tuesday.

It wasn’t long before Gillis responded to her message, and the two started texting, chatting on the phone, and then before Brassel knew it, she was on a flight to Austin, Texas, to meet the celebrity. Within a couple of months, Brassel says she packed her bags and moved to Philadelphia with Gillis, where he was writing for the Netflix series “Tires.”

Reps for Gillis did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

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“Once we started living together, it was a nonstop party,” she wrote, describing long nights of drinking, day after day. “It became harder and harder to work my day job as a social-media manager, so Shane told me I should just quit. He would take care of me, and I would take care of him. He made it seem like the most plausible option. ... Little did I know I had actually just accepted a different full-time position, one that had a high rate of burnout and no chance for upward mobility: Shane Gillis’s stay-at-home girlfriend.”

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According to Brassel, the job duties ultimately included cooking, cleaning, laundry and waiting for Gillis to return home from work. “When things weren’t exactly to his liking, he would tell me that I wasn’t ‘being good.’ You know, the way you would talk to a dog,” she wrote, adding that she ignored Gillis’ many red flags because she loved him.

Brassel further described Gillis dismissing casual cruelty as comedy, spending thousands of dollars at O.J. Simpson’s estate sale because he thought it was “funny,” withholding affection and touch as a form of punishment, and name calling — including calling other women whores. As a result, Brassel changed the way she dressed, and when they fought over her Halloween costume, she caved and wore something he approved of.

Gillis seemed to confirm the issue during an October 2024 episode of “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.”

“Of course the ladies want to go as slutty whatever,” he said. “It’s cool when I wasn’t dating you, but now, cover it up a little. ... I like when other people’s girlfriends are dressed slutty — that’s fun.”

Gillis continued, “You can’t get into that argument with a woman,” saying the objection would be seen as controlling and insecure. He said he asked for an approximate length that her skirt might be. “It does come off a little bit controlling and abusive, but it was not. It was a fun, friendly conversation that ended up not being friendly.”

After a year of dating, Brassel wrote in the essay that she realized how the comedian felt about women: “He doesn’t like them much.”

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“About five months into the relationship, people began to worry about me,” she wrote. She said she was crying everyday, suffering from anxiety attacks and, around the Fourth of July in 2025, “began to ask myself, Who am I, and what do I do if this life is slowly killing me?”

Then she found sexting exchanges with another woman while going through his phone and lashed out. “I was not myself, but then I hadn’t been myself in months. I didn’t even hear my own voice in my head anymore. It was always Shane’s. ... Finally, I snapped. It was the first time I ever felt like I had any sense of control in the relationship.”

According to the essay, Gillis apologized and said he did it because he was insecure.

They broke up, tried to get back together a few months later, and finally ended it for good. Since the breakup, Brassel said fans had harassed her on and offline.

“For the past year, I have been in weekly therapy, working to deprogram myself from the relationship,” she said, noting that now, “[w]hen I happen to see him onscreen or his fans send me hate comments in my DMs, I repeat a sentiment I learned in therapy: They know the entertainer. I knew the man.”

Gillis hasn’t disputed the claims in the essay, and offered a brief statement to both the Cut and the Wrap: “Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”

Shortly after Gillis and Brassel called it quits, during a November 2025 episode of “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast,” the comedian referenced a break-up, although its unclear if he’s talking about his relationship with Brassel: “I tried a dating app for like 24 hours once. It was the most depressing,” he said. “I downloaded it because I was going through a breakup and I was like, I’ll ... show her. Zero for 24 hours.”

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Brassel has also discussed the fallout of the failed romance on podcasts and social media. In October, she posted on Instagram that despite relentless bullying from her ex’s fanbase, she’s survived and has never been happier.

