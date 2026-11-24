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Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Markle Sr., alleging that he knowingly possessed child sexual abuse material that included 35mm film negatives of prepubescent minors and children who had not yet reached the age of 12.

The 82-year-old remains in custody in Florida and is expected to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, according to a news release issued by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

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The indictment claims that Markle Sr. on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 knowingly possessed the 35 mm negatives and that, in both instances, knew the images were child sexual abuse material and included at least one image of a prepubescent minor and a child younger than 12.

Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida on Nov. 6 and charged in the Central District of California with possessing child pornography. Federal prosecutors accused him of storing material including pictures of himself with children in various stages of undress in two storage units he had rented in the Los Angeles area since 2008.

Court documents filed earlier this month claim he kept child pornography at those facilities as well as at his home in the Philippines.

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FBI special agents who raided the L.A.-area storage units said they found about 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books that contained child pornography. The affidavit describes two images that show an adult man with a nude prepubescent girl. A third image depicts a nude prepubescent girl in what appears to be a motel room in the Philippines. A witness who has known Markle Sr. since the 1970s identified him as the man in at least two photographs with a minor, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Markle Sr. would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

In October, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed he’d found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child pornography images inside four large boxes at the Cebu, Philippines, home of his father and contacted authorities, according to the British tabloid the Sun.

And earlier this month, Markle Sr., allegedly cut off his ankle monitor following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Markle Sr. was ordered to wear a location-monitoring device after a federal judge allowed him to remain out of custody pending his trial, according to Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin subsequently ordered Markle Sr., at a hearing in Tampa, to be jailed without bond, representatives from Essayli’s office told The Times.