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Zach Hickerson, the brother of Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, is speaking out in defense of his family following recent comments made by the star’s estranged mother, Lesley Vogel.

Earlier this month, Vogel said “there’s no doubt” in her mind that Brian is responsible for Panettiere’s death. “And I think his brother Zach also feels responsible,” she told Inside Edition.

“That’s a dangerously close to illegal thing to say,” Zach said in an interview with TMZ. “The truth is the truth. My statement hasn’t wavered. The story that I told to you, to the cops, to the investigators, is what happened. We didn’t need to concoct a story …. And I don’t know why anybody would even think that we would want to do that.”

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Zach told the outlet that Panettiere, whose August death was ruled an accidental overdose, was part of the family. “She was our best buddy,” he said, adding that he finds Vogel’s comments unfair and “incredibly frustrating.”

“I understand she’s angry. She’s a grieving mom. I give her grace,” Zach said, adding that he didn’t hold any resentment toward Vogel for her comments while insisting they were not true. “Everybody grieves differently.”

Trying to untangle what exactly Vogel meant when she said that Zach must feel responsible for the “Nashville” star’s death, Zach said he did consider questions like “What if I’d have just stayed at that Airbnb that night?” and “What if I didn’t go to church?” And wondered aloud whether he could have intervened more in Panettiere’s addiction “journey.” But he concluded, it was a “tragic accident.”

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“I hate that Leslie said that,” he added.

Despite Zach’s frustration with Vogel’s remarks, he said that he loved Vogel as well as Panettiere’s dad, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, and that the families had spent time together as recently as a year ago. He also noted the late actor’s tumultuous relationship with her mother, which she detailed in her memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

Vogel told Inside Edition that she had skipped her daughter’s funeral, figuring it was “probably for the best.”

“As much as her mom frustrated her, I know Hayden loved her,” he continued. “I think that she knew what it felt like to an extent — and I’m not saying it was all Hayden’s mom’s fault — I’m just saying that I think Hayden never wanted anybody to feel unloved. She never wanted anybody to feel shame or like regret, remorse. She was always very quick to encourage.”

Earlier this year, Zach told TMZ that it was Brian who gave Panettiere a dose of Narcan — a medication that can quickly reverse or reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — after the brothers discovered she was unconscious at the Greenville, S.C., Airbnb where they were staying.

“I want to clarify my involvement in an effort to keep the focus on the fact that we lost one of the most precious individuals on this Earth and to allow those that cared about her to mourn without additional noise, chaos and misinformation being created and propagated by the media as well as the public,” he told TMZ.

Zach told the outlet that he made plans to get lunch and play indoor golf with his brother and the actor after church on Sunday morning. When he attempted unsuccessfully to reach them, he drove to the rental home and “knocked loudly, which apparently woke Brian up from a nap they were both taking on the pull-out couch bed in the living room.”

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When they realized Panettiere was unconscious, “I immediately called 911 and Brian gave her Narcan. We then jointly performed CPR while 911 was on speaker until Fire and EMS arrived. At that point, we watched as they tried every measure possible to save her life.”

According to a report from Greenville, S.C., police, Zach was “very emotional” as paramedics attempted to revive Panettiere, and Brian “did not become emotional” until paramedics declared that she was dead.