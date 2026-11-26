Rapper and entertainer 2 Chainz was involved in a car accident that left him injured.

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Rapper 2 Chainz is recovering from a car accident that left him badly injured.

On Tuesday, the “Mercy” hitmaker, born Tauheed Epps, shared a video that showed his Tesla Cybertruck crushed against a pole and missing a front tire, along with a gray sedan that appeared to be totaled. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the crash likely happened near downtown Atlanta on Sunday night, following an Atlanta Hawks game.

“A lot of calls and concern on my well being,” the rapper wrote, adding that he appreciated everyone who reached out to him following the crash. “I’m good, just resting with broke ribs, no I wasn’t drinking, smoking, sleeping or on auto pilot.”

He said the accident was caused by a possum crossing the road.

“The other driver dodged a possum and hit me head on,” he wrote.

The 49-year-old musician followed up with an Instagram story on Tuesday night, weighing in on the medication he was prescribed.

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“This is what’s wrong with America,” he said. “I had a little accident, and they want to give me all these. I guess they want me to become addicted.”

Holding up a bottle containing small, round pills, the Grammy winner added, “You know, the smaller they are, the more geeked you’re gonna be ... I don’t need all this s—. Imagine taking all this s—? That’s why people are strung out over $10, $20 pills.”

Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, 2 Chainz was hospitalized with a neck injury after his car was hit from behind in a multi-vehicle pileup.