(L-R)The Burbank Police Department’s baseball card of Spike, a police dog who died on duty. Actor Tim Robinson at the Emmy Awards. (Burbank Police Department; Amy Sussman/Getty)

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Comedian Tim Robinson unleashed a series of angry, expletive-filled comments on the Burbank Police Department’s Instagram following an anniversary post memorializing its fallen K9, Spike.

A year after Burbank police K9 Spike was killed in action in November 2025, “The Chair Company” star is going after law enforcement over the police dog’s death. “Dogs should not be Pigs!!!!!,” Robinson wrote in the comments section under the post. “Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs.”

According to screenshots captured by TMZ, Robinson left numerous comments under the post memorializing Spike, many of which the actor claimed were deleted. “He should have never been a dirty pig! He didn’t choose that life yall dumb a— choose it for him! F— you dirty pigs to [hell],” Robinson wrote.

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The “I Think You Should Leave” star continued that police were “trying to drum up emotion” for a dog he says they forced to work. “Then it ended up dying cuz of yall!”

When the comments seemed to vanish, Robinson continued on, writing “You took my comments down?!!!!! What are you trying to hide pigs??!! What about transparency???”

The police department’s post shared that Spike “courageously gave his life in the line of duty,” and described the police dog as an “intelligent and devoted partner, known for his gentle nature off duty and his tenacity and dedication while serving.”

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A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told Fox News the department does not delete comments from its social media posts. “However, Instagram has its own policies and procedures that may automatically hide comments identified as derogatory, offensive, or otherwise in violation of the platform’s guidelines,” the statement continued.

Representatives for Robinson and the Burbank Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The department has said Spike “courageously gave his life in the line of duty,” and described the police dog as an “intelligent and devoted partner, known for his gentle nature off duty and his tenacity and dedication while serving.”

Last year, the incident unfolded after a traffic stop for illegally tinted windows. While the vehicle’s driver cooperated, police said, the passenger fled, “ran up the I-5 on-ramp and jumped over the freeway embankment wall into a nearby residential neighborhood.”

A helicopter, a team of officers and the department’s canine unit were deployed to find and capture the fleeing passenger.

During the search, police said, “the canine located the suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the canine before fleeing on foot.”

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Spike, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was wearing a ballistic vest, but it didn’t save him.

California LAPD shot at more people last year than any other major U.S. police agency, new reports say Two reports issued Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department said officers opened fire more times in 2025 than police in New York, Chicago and other large cities. LAPD shootings are down this year, but department officials are being pressed to explain the reasons behind last year’s increase.

Police say 37-year-old Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, a documented 18th Street gang member, fired at officers hours after killing Spike. Officers returned fire, and Ayala Alas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last year after the Burbank Police Department announced Spike’s death, community members brought flowers, cards and treats and erected a memorial at the entrance to Burbank Police headquarters. In 21 months on the force, police said that Spike had appeared at many community events. “These are police officers. They’re dogs, but they’re part of the law enforcement family... trained to do exactly what this canine officer did,” Lt. Derek Green said at a media briefing following the incident. “These dogs are trained to engage suspects in the most dangerous situations.”

In a letter to the editor responding to the news of Spike’s death, Allison Fandl, a manager of special projects at PETA wrote “Unlike human officers who choose to serve, Spike had no say in risking his life. Police dogs are loyal and eager to please their handlers, but they cannot consent to being in the line of fire in violent confrontations.”