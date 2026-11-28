An entrance to the Universal Studios Hollywood lot is seen on May 3, 2026.

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The lower lot at Universal Studios Hollywood flooded on Saturday after a series of earthquakes in the region.

The Southland was hit by a magnitude 5.0 temblor, the strongest earthquake in 12 years, followed by a series of aftershocks. Glass panels shattered at Terminal 7 in Los Angeles International Airport, and a chimney collapsed in Manhattan Beach.

At Universal Studios, a pipe burst at the Revenge of the Mummy ride, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which told KTLA that the flooding started around 1 p.m.

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“Crews controlled the water pipe and helped clean it up and were contacting a plumber,” L.A. County Fire told the outlet.

It’s unclear if the earthquake caused the pipe burst.

Videos posted to social media by parkgoers showed water pooling at the amusement park’s Transformers: The Ride — 3D and the Studio Cafe.

“Universal Studios is looking like the Willy Wonka chocolate river after the earthquake…,” posted an X user alongside a video of water rushing alongside one of the park’s rides.

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Universal Studios did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The area of the flooding was closed and cordoned off for repairs and cleanup but the park remained open.