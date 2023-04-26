LA Times Today: Mario’s ‘dad’ Shigeru Miyamoto on ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’

The Super Mario Bros movie smashed box office records, earning $871 million in global ticket sales since its opening.



The film will soon pass the one billion mark worldwide, making it the highest-grossing video game to movie adaptation ever.



Legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto is the creative genius behind the characters. L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens brought his story and spoke with Amrit Singh.