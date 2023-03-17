LA Times Today: What to know about the 2023 SXSW Film and TV Festival

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” kicked off this year’s South by Southwest Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas.



It’s the same venue where seven-time Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All At Once” debuted last year.



L.A. Times feature writer and movie reviewer Mark Olsen joined from Austin with the SXSW report on the movies and television shows he’s been screening.