LA Times Today: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ heralds the return of a pop-music mastermind (Review)

Less than a week after its release, Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is already the top-selling album of 2022. It also broke first-day records on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. And with several five-star reviews, Swift’s tenth album is off to a strong critical start as well.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood shared his review of “Midnights.”