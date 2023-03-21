LA Times Today: Is Los Angeles ready for the comeback of themed restaurants?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The City of Angels has had a love affair with themed restaurants going back nearly a century. Over the decades, we’ve become smitten with everything from eating in a cell block to dining under the sea.



The recent opening of a robot-staffed chocolate emporium has L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens asking the question of our time: Are themed restaurants making a comeback?