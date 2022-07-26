VIDEO | 08:15
LA Times Today: Why Tom Perrotta brought back ‘Election’s’ Tracy Flick
In 1999, Reese Witherspoon played the ambitious 16-year-old Tracy Flick, who ran for class president in the film “Election.”

But over the years, and in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the author who created that character says his depiction of her nagged at him.

Author Tom Perrotta joined us to talk about his sequel to “Election,” a book titled, “Tracy Flick Can’t Win.”
