87 Images
Emmys 2019: See the red carpet looks
Casts, crews and admirers make their way along the Emmys 2019 red carpet to celebrate television’s biggest night.
Emmys 2019 arrivals
Indya Moore arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Kathryn Newton arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Sterling K. Brown arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊDascha Polanco arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft TheaterÊin Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Seth Meyers arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Taraji P. Henson arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Bill Hader arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Laverne Cox arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Julissa Bermudez arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Mj Rodriguez arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Viola Davis arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Eris Baker from “This is Us,"arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Kathryn Newton arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus from “Veep” arrives with an entourage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“Saturday Night Live” castmember Kate McKinnon arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Joey King arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Kristen Bell from “The Good Place” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“Veep” actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Billy Porter from “Pose” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Amatus Ali and Mahershala Ali from “True Detective” arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Sandra Oh from “Killing Eve” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Amy Sedaris arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Maisie Williams from “Game of Thrones” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Musician Halsey arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Rachel Brosnahan from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“fleabag” actress Sian Clifford and “Fleabag” writer-direcor Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Rachel McCord arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Yu from “Fosse/Verdon” and Esme Salzman arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
“Game of Thrones” actress and nominee Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“Euphoria” actress Zendaya arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
“Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Viola Davis, left, from “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Regina King arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Chernobyl” actor Jared Harris and Allegra Riggio make their way through the crowd at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Mandy Moore from “This Is Us” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Nailed It!” host Nicole Byer arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Twiggy Pucci Garon arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
“Pose” writer Steven Canals arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“The Good Place” duo Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil arrive. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Married actors Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” arrive at the Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
“Vikings” and “Pose” producer Sherry Marsh arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Christina Evangeline, left, Kenan Thompson and Robin Weigert make their way down the purple carpet for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Giancarlo Esposito from “Better Call Saul” arrives with his guests at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“PEN15" actress Stacy Osei-Kuffour arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Bob Odenkirk from “Better Call Saul” arrives at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“This Is Us” actress Melanie Liburd poses on the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Andy Sale, left, Suzanne DeJong and Paul Chen from Ernst and Young arrive with the winning envelopes at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Our Lady J from “Pose” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Veep” actor Sarah Sutherland (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
“This Is Us” actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Dominique Jackson arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Indya Moore graces the purple carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Pose” actress Mj Rodriguez arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Orange is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox poses on the purple carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“Saturday Night Live” actors Alex Moffat, left, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“The Masked Singer” contestants add some color to the purple carpet at the Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Sharp Objects” actress Eliza Scanlen arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Faithe Herman of “This is Us” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“This Is Us” cast members Faithe Herman, left, and Eris Baker (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Dascha Polanco of “Orange Is the New Black” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Ned Brown and Erica Kay arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
“Better Call Saul” actors Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Kelly Osbourne (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Musician Rickey Minor and Rachel Montez Minor (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Kathryn Newton of “Big Little Lies” and “The Society” shows off her dress on the purple carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Angela Bassett arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Entertainment reporter Renee Bargh (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Sharon Osbourne (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“When They See Us” actress Vera Farmiga arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“Superstore” actress Lauren Ash arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Pitch Perfect” actress Brittany Snow arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA.,ÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊTan France arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft TheaterÊin Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
“This Is Us” actress Hannah Zeile arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“This is Us” actress Lyric Ross arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“GLOW” actress and nominee Betty Gilpin arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
James Van Der Beek and his jacket arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
“Lost Girl” and “MacGyver” actres Emmanuelle Vaugier arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Maya Erskine from “PEN15" arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Michael Angarano arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jharrel Jerome from “When They See Us” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Presenter Ben Stiller arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
