The 17 best TV shows to watch this summer

The hardest question for me to answer as a television critic is “What should I watch?” (It’s also the question I’m most asked.) It’s difficult in part because a series can slip right out of my mind as soon as I go on to review the next one, and I often have to search the paper to remember what I’ve written, and what I think.

My standard, honest response is another question: “What do you like?” There are drama people and comedy people, gritty mystery people and cozy mystery people. Someone who’ll be all over “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” might not be up for something like “Cape Fear.” And narrowing the field, I’ll look up some reviews and make suggestions.

What seems beyond question is that people are perennially in the market for the next thing to watch, TV being the glue that binds us together, the friend when we’re on our own. And so to answer a question you can really only answer for yourself, we present a selection of recent series I can 100% recommend as worth somebody’s time.