52 best NBC shows that define the pioneering network at 100
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The National Broadcasting Company, the nation’s oldest broadcast network, was born 100 years ago, founded by the Radio Corporation of America, RCA, a manufacturer of radios (and later of televisions). At the time it was a subsidiary of General Electric, which would lose and later reacquire it; this relationship will ring a bell with viewers of NBC’s “30 Rock,” which regularly mocked its corporate overlord. (Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy arrives as “the new president of East Coast television and microwave programming.”) There have been various sales and mergers and such since. Currently it’s a branch of NBCUniversal Media LLC, with nary an oven in sight.
NBC went into television in 1939, with demonstrations at the New York World’s Fair, including one featuring President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The medium was limited in its range and audience and offerings — radio was what entertained the nation — and it wasn’t until after World War II that TV as we know it came into being. It was very much radio with pictures to start — all the more so as the movie business viewed TV as an enemy and not an opportunity — similarly organized in terms of ownership, affiliations, content and sponsorships. Some things have changed since then.
Along with CBS and ABC, NBC formed one pillar of the three-legged stool that was broadcast network television (until 1986 when Fox arrived). There have been better and worse years for that medium, and for each network, as they’ve jockeyed for ratings and sponsors. Like any network filling a prime-time schedule year after year, it launched its share of duds. (Titles on request.) But one might also point out that it created more than its share of intelligent, groundbreaking, genre-creating series, leading the way in diversity in the bargain, as you will see in the impressive historical listing below of more than 50 series. “Must See TV” was more than a slogan — it was a fact. — Robert Lloyd, TV critic
‘Your Show of Shows’
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‘Dragnet’
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‘The Tonight Show’
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‘The Nat King Cole Show’
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‘Bonanza’
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‘Car 54, Where Are You?’
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‘Daniel Boone’
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‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’
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The show was a massive success to the point McCallum received a record amount of fan mail, while his character also inspired a U.K. pop song by Alma Cogan, “Love Ya, Illya.” Also, to feed insatiable fans, some episodes were reedited into feature films and shown in theaters, and a spinoff, “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.” starring Stefanie Powers, premiered in 1966. Decades later, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” returned as a successful reboot film directed by Guy Richie and starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer.
‘Get Smart’
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Created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, the series satirized the glamorous espionage world of James Bond and “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” swapping suave and sophisticated crime-fighting techniques for clumsy gadgets like the shoe phone and literal cone of silence. Smart had trouble navigating everyday basics (turning a doorknob, exiting a phone booth) thus his catchphrase “missed it by that much.” Agent 99 (Barbara Feldon), Smart’s fellow spy in the CONTROL agency, often saved their bacon during run-ins with nefarious KAOS operatives. The show, which aired on NBC before moving to CBS for its fifth and final season, delivered next-generation slapstick when Americans needed it most.
‘I Spy’
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‘The Monkees’
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‘Star Trek’
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‘Julia’
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‘The Flip Wilson Show’
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‘Columbo’
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‘Sanford and Son’
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Like Lear’s other hit, “All in the Family,” race and other topical issues were confronted head on with the racist Sanford frequently butting heads with peacemaker Lamont. Add Bible-quoting Aunt Esther (LaWanda Page) and Fred’s dimwitted bestie Grady (Whitman Mayo), the hugely successful series brought TV audiences to low-rated Friday nights where “Sanford and Son” hit its peak, ranking at No. 2 during its second and fourth seasons.
‘Little House on the Prairie’
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‘Chico and the Man’
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‘Police Woman’
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‘The Rockford Files’
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Garner, an established film and TV star before “Rockford,” played to his comedic and dramatic strengths in the role, alongside a solid supporting cast that included Noah Beery Jr. as Joseph “Rocky” Rockford and Stuart Margolin as troublemaking friend Angel Martin. And nearly 50 years later, Jim Rockford will be back on NBC with David Boreanaz leading a reboot, arriving in January.
‘Saturday Night Live’
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‘Hill Street Blues’
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‘Smurfs’ and ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’
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‘Cheers’
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‘Knight Rider’
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The series, created by Glen A. Larson, grabbed attention on low-watched Friday nights, but it wasn’t until its second season when it moved to heavily-viewed Sundays that “Knight Rider” became a hit and also made Hasselhoff an international star.
‘St. Elsewhere’
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‘The A-Team’
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George Peppard, Dirk Benedict and Dwight Shultz starred, but the real draw was Mr. T as imposing strong man/mechanic Bosco Albert “B.A.” Baracus. Mr. T (a.k.a. Laurence Tureaud) had become a star from his villainous turn in 1982’s “Rocky III”; the “A-Team” role was written for him, leaning into his gruff, mohawked appearance coupled with also being a softie, especially around kids.
Thanks to its premiere after Super Bowl XVII in January 1983, “The A-Team” was an instant smash and made NBC a ratings contender throughout its five-season run.
‘The Cosby Show’
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‘Miami Vice’
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Another huge draw to “Miami Vice” was its use of popular music with artists like Glenn Fry, Phil Collins and Willie Nelson, all of whom guest-starred in episodes. The 1985 soundtrack, featuring the iconic Grammy-winning theme song, composed by Jan Hammer, sat at No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart for 11 weeks. The 2006 film version was a moderate success, but a new film is coming in 2028 starring Oscar winners Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.
‘The Golden Girls’
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‘L.A. Law’
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Compelling cases aside, storylines also explored office politics and the personal lives of the pitch-perfect cast of characters, played by familiar faces like Susan Dey and new faces like Corbin Bernsen, Jimmy Smits and Blair Underwood.
As anchor to NBC’s Thursday 10 p.m. timeslot for most of its run, “L.A. Law” was also an awards darling with four Emmy wins for drama series.
‘Seinfeld’
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‘Saved by the Bell’
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‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’
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‘Law & Order’
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‘Blossom’
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‘Frasier’
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‘Homicide: Life on the Street’
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‘ER’
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Anchored by a sprawling ensemble that included George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Eriq La Salle, Sherry Stringfield, Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle, the series broke away from the traditional, character-driven, stationary medical drama blueprint in favor of a chaotic, visceral and highly realistic procedural style. (Die-hard fans will also remember the high-wire stress of its live episode in Season 4.) It distinguished itself by rejecting the trope of the infallible physician who miraculously saves every patient or resolves every crisis while also daring to capture the harsh reality of an underfunded inner-city trauma center. Many contemporary medical dramas, including “The Pitt,” owe their pacing and realism to the visual and narrative framework that “ER” established.
‘Friends’
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‘Will & Grace’
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‘The West Wing’
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‘Freaks and Geeks’
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‘Scrubs’
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‘The Apprentice’
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‘The Office’
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‘30 Rock’
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‘Friday Night Lights’
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‘Parks and Recreation’
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‘Community’
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Based on Harmon’s experiences attending Glendale Community College, its cast was comedy gold: Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi and Jim Rash. Standout episodes included staging a paintball war as a spaghetti western, turning a clip show into a meditation on parallel timelines and producing its own version of a stop-motion Christmas special. The series played fast and hard with sitcom cliches and meta jokes, but beneath its biting humor was a moving story about failure, second chances and the ragtag families we assemble when the ones we were born into fall short.
‘The Good Place’
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