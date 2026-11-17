The National Broadcasting Company, the nation’s oldest broadcast network, was born 100 years ago, founded by the Radio Corporation of America, RCA, a manufacturer of radios (and later of televisions). At the time it was a subsidiary of General Electric, which would lose and later reacquire it; this relationship will ring a bell with viewers of NBC’s “30 Rock,” which regularly mocked its corporate overlord. (Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy arrives as “the new president of East Coast television and microwave programming.”) There have been various sales and mergers and such since. Currently it’s a branch of NBCUniversal Media LLC, with nary an oven in sight.

NBC went into television in 1939, with demonstrations at the New York World’s Fair, including one featuring President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The medium was limited in its range and audience and offerings — radio was what entertained the nation — and it wasn’t until after World War II that TV as we know it came into being. It was very much radio with pictures to start — all the more so as the movie business viewed TV as an enemy and not an opportunity — similarly organized in terms of ownership, affiliations, content and sponsorships. Some things have changed since then.

Along with CBS and ABC, NBC formed one pillar of the three-legged stool that was broadcast network television (until 1986 when Fox arrived). There have been better and worse years for that medium, and for each network, as they’ve jockeyed for ratings and sponsors. Like any network filling a prime-time schedule year after year, it launched its share of duds. (Titles on request.) But one might also point out that it created more than its share of intelligent, groundbreaking, genre-creating series, leading the way in diversity in the bargain, as you will see in the impressive historical listing below of more than 50 series. “Must See TV” was more than a slogan — it was a fact. — Robert Lloyd, TV critic