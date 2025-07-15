What to know about this year’s Emmy nominations

Follow along as we await the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Favorites such as “The Bear” and “Hacks” are expected to be nominated, as are “The Studio,” “Severance” and hit shows.
How to watch the 2025 Emmy nominations and everything else you need to know
July signals summer fun, Independence Day and ... Emmy nominations.
Nominations for TV’s biggest awards show will be announced Tuesday. This year’s field of small-screen offerings includes returning favorites like HBO’s “The White Lotus” and breakout hits such as Apple TV+’s “The Studio.”
Nominees for reality competition, talk show revealed early
A few hours ahead of the full announcement of the 77th Emmy Awards nominations, the nominees for the reality competition and talk show categories were revealed early.
Talk series
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Reality competition program
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
Follow along for the full list of Emmy nominees as they’re announced at 8:30.
‘The biggest mistake of my life’: 6 actors on typecasting, comedy idols and more
Hailing from some of today’s funniest TV series, six actors gathered recently for an uninhibited conversation about what it takes to make people laugh at The Envelope’s Emmy Roundtable for comedy actors.
In Netflix’s “Running Point,” Kate Hudson plays Isla, a woman who becomes pro basketball’s first girl boss when she takes over the family franchise. In ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” Lisa Ann Walter portrays Melissa Schemmenti, a tough grade school teacher in Philly’s underfunded public education system. With Hulu’s “Mid-Century Modern,” Nathan Lane takes on the role of Bunny, an aging gay man who brings together a chosen family when he invites two friends to reside in his Palm Springs home. “Hacks” co-creator Paul W. Downs does double duty as Jimmy, the manager to legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) in the Max series. Bridget Everett, creator of HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” plays Sam, a cabaret singer who moves back to her family’s sleepy Kansas town to take care of her dying sister. And David Alan Grier stars as Dr. Ron, a devoted physician and cranky veteran who’s seen it all in the overrun ER of a small-town hospital in NBC’s “St. Denis Medical.”
‘I hate the internet, but I got to see it’: 7 Emmy contenders on fame, fandoms and more
Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, who plays chain-smoking crisis manager Tommy Norris in Taylor Sheridan’s latest hit “Landman,” seems like a guy who can’t be intimidated. But get him in a room with Allison Janney and the truth comes out.
“I was afraid of you,” he tells her sheepishly on The Envelope’s Emmy Roundtable for drama actors.
‘Somebody hug me!’ 7 Emmy hopefuls on staying calm, hitting their marks and more
The Emmys’ limited series/TV movie acting categories have come to represent some of the best and most-talked-about shows on television, and this year’s crop of contenders is no exception.
The seven actors who joined the 2025 Envelope Roundtable were Javier Bardem, who plays father, victim and alleged molester Jose Menendez in Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Renée Zellweger, who reprises her role as the British romantic heroine in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”; Stephen Graham, who co-created and stars in “Adolescence” as the father of a teenage boy who commits a heinous murder; Jenny Slate, who plays the best friend of a terminally ill woman in FX’s “Dying for Sex”; Brian Tyree Henry, who portrays a man posing as a federal agent in order to rip off drug dealers in Apple TV+’s “Dope Thief”; Elizabeth Banks, who takes on the role of an estranged sibling and recovering alcoholic in Prime Video’s “The Better Sister”; and Sacha Baron Cohen, who appears as the deceived husband of a successful filmmaker in Apple TV+’s “Disclaimer.”
6 popular TV reboots that discovered the secret to Emmy success
Every year, Emmy prognosticators weigh the chances of TV’s newcomers. But what about newcomers that are also old-timers?
Whether you prefer to call them remakes, revivals or reboots, reimaginations of beloved movies and TV shows are all the rage: Think of CBS’ “Matlock,” which swapped in Academy Award winner Kathy Bates for Andy Griffith as a charming lawyer who gets things done in the legal system; Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” which turned a multicam sitcom into a drama; or HBO’s “Perry Mason,” which was less about the courtroom than Mason as private investigator.
Who the experts think will earn Emmy nods
The race for the 2025 Emmy Awards is upon us, and your beloved Buzzpeople are back. As TV academy members prepare to cast their nomination ballots, our panel of six veteran television journalists, expert awards watchers all, are here to share their insights on the leading contenders — and what less-heralded shows and performers they think also deserve attention.
See the results of our ranked-choice poll in the major categories, as well as our participants’ individual picks.