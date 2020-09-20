Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Live
Television

Emmys 2020 live blog

Watch here for live updates on the 2020 Emmys from the Los Angeles Times: Predictions, red carpet fashions, winners and nominees, the COVID-affected telecast and more.

A statuette: 2020 Emmys live blog coverage
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
By Matt BrennanTelevision Editor 
UPDATED Sep. 20, 2020 | 7:56 AM
Share