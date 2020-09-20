Emmys 2020 live blog

A pandemic isn’t stopping the Television Academy from honoring its finest when the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know. What time is the show and on what channel? The 2020 Emmy Awards will be carried out in a largely remote ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles. They’ll air live on ABC on both coasts at 5 p.m. Pacific. They’ll also be streamed on demand via Hulu. The gala ceremony is being downsized, and its red-carpet warm-up will be “semi-glamorous” this year too. Read more>>>